Total Life Changes : (TLC) donates $182,714 during the month of April 2020 to its employees and independent representatives.

05/10/2020 | 06:28pm EDT

Total Life Changes, a world-wide leader in the health and wellness industry, provides help to those in need. Random independent representatives and global TLC employees were selected every day and awarded a bonus of $1,200. TLC's founder and CEO Jack Fallon, alongside long-time friend and COO, John Licari, randomly selected winners on their daily live broadcast @TLCHQ on Facebook at 2 pm EST. The phrase, "Hit it again" became synonymous with viewers celebrating the random winners. Jack sums it up:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200510005031/en/

"Johnny (Licari), and I felt compelled to find a way to support our TLC family. Johnny came up with the term, Stimulus of Hope and I loved it. The rest just took off from there. The next thing you know, we're telling our A/V team to hit it again. And they would hit the go button on our random drawing software. It was fun. It was exciting, but most importantly, it was one way for us to give back to our TLC family. And after a few days, someone mentioned to me that we should have a raffle for all of our employees around the world, so we started surprising employees from offices in Central and South America. Heck, we had warehouse employees winning that just started working for us. It was amazing. And what was even more incredible is their intentions for using the money toward their education, their wedding, and even giving to their parents to support the family during these trying times."

About Total Life Changes

Total Life Changes (TLC) is a global direct selling company headquartered in Michigan offering a diverse product portfolio of health and wellness products. Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jack Fallon created TLC 16 years ago with a single product: NutraBurst®. Since that time, TLC has continued to develop weight loss and wellness products matched with an attractive hybrid binary compensation plan.

This allows Life Changers of TLC to be rewarded quickly for introducing new customers to its products and business opportunity. Find out why so many are saying, 'It really is different over here.' For more information, please visit www.totallifechanges.com

Get more information, facts, and figures about Total Life Changes. Click here for the Total Life Changes overview.


© Business Wire 2020
