Total Proposes a Final Dividend of 0.64 /Share and an Annual Dividend of 2.56 /Share for Fiscal Year 2018, an Increase of 3.2% Compared to 2017

Total announces the end of the scrip dividend option

Regulatory News:

Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):

The Board of Directors met on February 6, 2019, and decided to propose to the Shareholders’ Meeting, which will be held on May 29, 2019, the distribution of an annual dividend of 2.56 €/share for fiscal year 2018, an increase of 3.2% compared to 2017, in accordance with the 2018-20 shareholder return policy announced in February 2018. Given the three 2018 interim dividends of 0.64 €/share decided by the Board of Directors, the final 2018 dividend will amount to 0.64 €/share.

In the context of the solid financial position of the Group, the Board of Directors decided to propose to this Meeting that the final 2018 dividend of 0.64 €/share be paid exclusively in cash. The Board of Directors also decided not to propose to this Meeting the renewal of the scrip dividend option for the 2019 interim dividends that the Board of Directors may decide, which will therefore be paid exclusively in cash.

Hence, subject to approval at the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting, shareholders and American Depositary Shares (ADS) holders will receive the final 2018 dividend in cash according to the following timetable:

Shareholders ADR holders Ex-dividend date June 11, 2019 June 7, 2019 Payment date June 13, 2019 July 2, 2019

Furthermore, the Board of Directors also decided to amend the timetable for the third 2018 interim dividend announced on October 26, 2018, in accordance with new Euronext Paris market rules applicable to scrip dividends since January 1, 2019.

The timetable for the payment of this third interim dividend is revised as follows:

Third interim dividend timetable In 2019 Ex-dividend date March 19th Record date March 20th* Period to opt in for the payment in new shares March 21st** to March 28th Payment in cash (opt out) /Delivery of the shares (opt in) April 5th

*Previously on March 18th.

**Previously on March 19th.

Given that these rules only apply to shares listed on Euronext Paris, the timetable for ADS holders announced on October 26, 2018 remains unchanged.

The Board of Directors will meet on March 13, 2019 to set the conditions of this third 2018 interim dividend and, in particular the issuance price for the new shares to be issued.

About Total

Total is a major energy player, which produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

