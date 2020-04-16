Total Quality Logistics : Providing No-Cost Transportation on Qualified Loads during Coronavirus Pandemic

TQL’s “Moves That Matter” program shipping donated critical supplies free of charge to help battle the threat of COVID-19

Total Quality Logistics, the nation’s second largest freight brokerage firm, announced today the expansion of its “Moves that Matter” program, which covers the cost to move qualified products donated by a customer to benefit nonprofit and other organizations around the country.

As the threat of COVID-19 continues, the U.S. government has designated the transportation and logistics industry as essential, and TQL is committed to keeping the supply chain moving to help sustain America’s economy throughout this period. Through the company’s “Moves That Matter” charitable program, it ensures the delivery of donated critical medical equipment and consumer goods to community efforts assisting with the COVID-19 pandemic, at no cost.

“These are the kinds of loads that remind us what we move can honor, change or even save a life, said Kerry Byrne, president of Total Quality Logistics. “Our job at TQL 24/7/365 is to help keep the economy stimulated by facilitating shipments so products can get to store shelves, in consumers’ homes and in the right hands to combat the threat of the novel coronavirus.”

Since its founding in 2014, TQL’s “Moves that Matter” program, an arm of TQL’s charitable arm “TQL Cares,” has donated the transportation of a variety of shipments including: playground equipment to playgrounds named in honor of children lost in the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting, water for hurricane relief, pet supplies to animal shelters, wreaths for the graves of fallen soldiers and, since the coronavirus outbreak, TQL has, at no cost:

Delivered surgical masks to a New York City hospital, at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moved loads of fresh and mixed produce to the NYC Harvest Foodbank.

Transported more than 60,000 bottles of water to the NYC Harvest Foodbank.

Delivered food to Feeding America.

Moved a load of food to the York County, Pennsylvania Food Bank to deliver to rural areas where supplies have become limited.

In 2019 alone, “TQL Cares” donated $2 million to nonprofit and community organizations throughout the United States.

If you know of a company which has a load that could qualify for TQL’s “Moves That Matter” program, more information can be found at: https://www.tql.com/movesthatmatter.

About TQL

At Total Quality Logistics (TQL), we create greater supply chain efficiencies for our customers by combining industry-leading technology and unmatched customer service. Customers and carriers turn to us daily to solve their transportation needs with competitive pricing, continuous communication, and a commitment to do it right every time. We move more than 1.8 million loads across the nation annually through our broad portfolio of logistics services and our network of more than 85,000 carriers. In addition, through TQL Cares and the TQL Foundation, our company and employees make the world a better place by donating thousands of volunteer hours and millions of dollars each year. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, TQL is the second-largest freight brokerage firm in the nation, founded in 1997, with more than 5,000 employees in 57 offices across the U.S. Connect with TQL on the web, on Facebook or on Twitter @TQLogistics.

