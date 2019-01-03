Log in
Total Safety : Acquires Pivotal Safety, Expands Its Canadian Business

01/03/2019 | 12:31am CET

Total Safety, the world’s leading provider of integrated safety services and solutions, announced today that it has acquired Pivotal Safety, a full-service safety company serving Western Canada. This acquisition enhances Total Safety’s geographic footprint in Western Canada, and will allow the combined company to bring to bear a broader offering of safety solutions and technologies to serve its customers across Canada.

“Canada is an important market for us and with the addition of Pivotal to our operations, our ability to serve our customer base has dramatically improved in the Canadian market,” said George Ristevski, Total Safety CEO. “We are excited to partner with Pivotal Safety’s talented management team to embark on the next phase of growth for Total Safety in Canada. The combination of our businesses allows us to provide a wide range of safety services, technologies and highly experienced safety professionals to address our customers’ needs.”

Glenn Roberts, former President of Pivotal Safety, will lead the combined company’s Canadian business unit and will assume the role of Vice President, Total Safety Canada. “Total Safety is an ideal strategic fit for us—our two companies share a common vision and mission, as well as a commitment to superior execution for our customers. We look forward to joining Total Safety and leveraging their scale to continue our growth in the Canadian market,” said Mr. Roberts.

About Total Safety:

Total Safety is the leading global provider of integrated industrial safety services, equipment and compliance solutions, providing safety equipment, technology and data that make a meaningful difference in the way businesses run. Based in Houston, Texas and operating from 176 locations in more than 20 countries, we help companies increase employee health and safety, meet compliance and regulatory requirements, boost productivity and reduce downtime. Driven by our unwavering commitment to our mission …to ensure the safe Wellbeing of Workers Worldwide,SM we work across all sectors, including oil and gas, petrochemical and refining, utilities, manufacturing, construction and mining. Visit us at www.totalsafety.com to learn more.


© Business Wire 2019
