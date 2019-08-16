Log in
Total Safety : Announces the Acquisition of Sprint Safety

08/16/2019 | 11:22am EDT

Total Safety, the world’s leading provider of integrated safety technologies and solutions, announced today that it acquired Sprint Safety, a national safety service provider to U.S. customers with 5 locations and approximately 200 employees. This acquisition strengthens Total Safety’s technology offerings as Sprint Safety is one of the leading life safety equipment rental providers as well as leading provider of turnkey two-way radio rentals and communications systems in the U.S. The combined company will deliver a broader offering of safety technologies and productivity solutions to serve its customers across the U.S. in a more efficient way.

“The combination of our two companies will solidify Total Safety as the leading technology provider to our customers,” said George Ristevski, Total Safety CEO. “We are excited to have Sprint Safety’s top notch employees, their strong presence in turnaround safety services and their premier radio communications capabilities join Total Safety to continue to deliver exceptional service and leading edge technologies to our customers.”

About Total Safety:

Total Safety is the leading global provider of integrated industrial safety services, equipment and compliance solutions, providing safety equipment, technology and data that make a meaningful difference in the way businesses run. Based in Houston, Texas and operating from 180 locations in more than 20 countries, our nearly 3,300 employees help our customers increase employee health and safety, meet compliance and regulatory requirements, boost productivity and reduce downtime. Driven by our unwavering commitment to our mission …to ensure the safe Wellbeing of Workers Worldwide,SM we work across all sectors, including oil and gas, petrochemical and refining, utilities, manufacturing, construction and mining. Visit us at www.totalsafety.com to learn more.


© Business Wire 2019
