Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Total Safety : Announces the Promotion of Paul Tyree as Chief Commercial Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 03:16pm EDT

Total Safety, the world’s leading provider of integrated safety technologies and services, announced today that Paul Tyree, formerly President of Global Business Units for Industrial Safety Services, has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer. In his new role, Tyree will be responsible for all global sales, marketing, product management and innovation, pricing, business development, strategic planning and M&A across all business units. Tyree will report to George Ristevski, Total Safety CEO.

“We are accelerating our growth programs to ensure we provide our customers with the latest safety technology,” said Ristevski. “Paul is a seasoned executive who will have an immediate impact on growth and the commercialization of new technologies. He has been instrumental in the Company’s overall strategic plan and will continue his success in his new role.”

Tyree has over 23 years of experience in the industrial safety services industry, all with Total Safety. He has held various positions of increasing responsibilities including Vice President – Sales, Vice President & General Manager US Operations, Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and President, Global Business Units. He is attending the Executive Management Program at the Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania.

About Total Safety:

Total Safety is the leading global provider of integrated industrial safety services, equipment and compliance solutions, providing safety equipment, technology and data that make a meaningful difference in the way businesses run. Based in Houston, Texas and operating from 180 locations in more than 20 countries, our nearly 3,300 employees help our customers increase employee health and safety, meet compliance and regulatory requirements, boost productivity and reduce downtime. Driven by our unwavering commitment to our mission …to ensure the safe Wellbeing of Workers Worldwide,SM we work across all sectors, including oil and gas, petrochemical and refining, utilities, manufacturing, construction and mining. Visit us at www.totalsafety.com to learn more.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:01pPrimoris Services Corporation Schedules Conference Call to Discuss 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results
GL
04:01pNuance to Release Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results on August 7, 2019
GL
04:01pINTEL : Apple to Acquire Majority of Intel's Smartphone Modem Business
BU
04:01pHarvard Bioscience Announces Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 Financial Results
GL
04:00pBEASLEY BROADCAST : WMGK-FM Midday Maven Debbi Calton to Retire after 36 years on the Philadelphia Airwaves
PU
04:00pENCORE WIRE : 07.25.19 Conference Call Announcement
PU
04:00pSALLY BEAUTY : VERNON FRANÇOIS Collection to Launch Nationwide at Sally Beauty
PR
04:00pThe RealReal Announces Timing of its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results Conference Call
GL
03:57pKBRA RELEASES COMMENT &NDASH; MUNICIPAL DEFAULT HISTORY : Rating Ceilings Do Not Hold Up
BU
03:55pCOMCAST : Notice of disclosure filed in Exchange Act quarterly and annual reports pursuant to Section 219 of the Iran Threat Reduction and Syria Human Rights Act of 2012 and Section 13(r) of the Exchange Act
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : needs more time to turn profit; founding engineer steps down
2SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: As expected Siltronic started into a muted H1 2019
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen second-quarter operating profit up 30% as SUV push pays off
4TOTAL : TOTAL : plans $5 billion of asset sales to future-proof business
5Nokia beats forecasts as 5G sales start to kick in

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group