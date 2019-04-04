Total: Saft Join Forces with the Chinese Group Tianneng to Grow in China and Scale up Its E-Mobility and Energy Storage Businesses

Regulatory News:
Saft, a subsidiary of Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT), has signed
an agreement with Tianneng Energy Technology (TET), a subsidiary of the
Chinese privately-owned Tianneng Group, to create a joint venture (JV)
to expand their lithium-ion activity. Manufacturing will be based at the
Changxing Gigafactory, with a potential capacity of 5.5 gigawatt hours
(GWh), among which several GWh are already in operation. Saft will have
a 40% shareholding in the new JV, while the Tianneng Group will hold the
remaining shares.
The JV will primarily focus on the development, manufacturing and sales
of advanced Li-ion cells, modules and packs for China and worldwide
markets. E-bikes and Electric Vehicles (EV), as well as Energy Storage
Solutions (ESS) will be the target markets.
The partners also plan to expand the Changxing facility to ramp up its
production capacity to meet future growing demand, mainly driven by
e-mobility sales and the development of renewables.
"This is a first strategic move driven by Total, following the
acquisition of Saft in 2016, to grow Saft's activity in China, the
world’s largest renewables market, as well as in the ESS segment as an
essential component to the large scale development of intermittent
renewable energies," said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO
of Total. “The JV will allow Saft to join forces with a Chinese
partner, a world leading lead acid battery manufacturer, willing to
develop its lithium-ion activities. It will also give Saft access to
China’s booming battery market as well as highly-competitive mass
production capacity to accelerate its growth.”
“This partnership enables us to benefit from Saft’s 30 years of
experience and strong technical leadership in Li-ion cells,” said
Tianneng Chairman Mr. Tianren Zhang. “Saft’s outstanding
reputation for high quality products will be crucial in providing the JV
with the market credibility vital to expand our business.”
“We are delighted to start building a long-term partnership with
Tianneng with a shared industrial vision,” said Ghislain
Lescuyer, Saft CEO. “This JV will allow us to make a step
change and significantly increase our footprint in the Chinese Li-ion
market that will represent over 40% of the global demand by 2025 and to
develop our worldwide activities.”
***
About Tianneng
The Tianneng Group is the leading privately-owned Chinese battery
manufacturer founded in 1986. It has around 20,000 employees and eight
production sites across China. Tianneng Energy Technology is a 100
percent subsidiary that consolidates all of the group’s Li-ion
production.
About Saft
Saft specializes in advanced technology battery solutions for industry,
from the design and development to the production, customization and
service provision. For 100 years, Saft’s longer-lasting batteries and
systems have provided critical safety applications, back-up power and
propulsion for our customers. Our innovative, safe and reliable
technology delivers high performance on land, at sea, in the air and in
space. Saft is powering industry and smarter cities, while providing
critical back-up functionality in remote and harsh environments from the
Arctic Circle to the Sahara Desert. Saft is a wholly-owned subsidiary of
Total, a leading international oil and gas company and a major player in
low-carbon energies.
We energize the world. www.saftbatteries.com
About Total
Total is a major energy player, which produces and markets fuels,
natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are
committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and
accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130
countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.
* * * * *
Cautionary note
This press release, from which no legal
consequences may be drawn, is for information purposes only. The
entities in which TOTAL S.A. directly or indirectly owns investments are
separate legal entities. TOTAL S.A. has no liability for their acts or
omissions. In this document, the terms “Total” and “Total Group” are
sometimes used for convenience where general references are made to
TOTAL S.A. and/or its subsidiaries. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and
“our” may also be used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those
who work for them. This document may contain forward-looking information
and statements that are based on a number of economic data and
assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory
environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are
subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TOTAL S.A. nor any of its
subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any
forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained
in this document whether as a result of new information, future events
or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005964/en/