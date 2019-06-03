Total Starts Up its Second Solar Power Plant in Japan

Regulatory News:
Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) has started up commercial
operation of a 25-megawattpeak solar power plant in Miyako, in Iwate
Prefecture on Japan’s Honshu Island. Completed two years after the
beginning of construction, the plant will generate enough clean and
reliable electricity to serve over 8,000 Japanese households.
“We are proud of the successful start-up of our second solar power
plant in Japan. The success of the Miyako project is fully in line with
our ambition to develop low-carbon electricity worldwide,” said
Julien Pouget, Senior Vice-President Renewables at Total.
The solar power plant is designed to fully meet Japan’s stringent
earthquake-resistant building standards. The facility is operated with
nearly 77,000 high-efficiency SunPower solar panels, ensuring the
highest performance in difficult weather conditions, including snow and
low temperatures. The plant is connected to the electricity distribution
grid to supply energy through the regional utility company.
The Miyako plant is jointly owned by Total Solar (50 %) and Chubu
Electric Power Co.,Inc. (50%), one of Japan’s largest electric power
utilities.
Total & low carbon electricity
As part of its ambition to become the responsible energy major Total is
building a profitable low carbon electricity business, with the
objective that represents 15-20% of its sales mix by 2040. Total is
investing between 1.5 and 2 billion dollars per year in low carbon
electricity from gas and renewables.
With over 40 years of expertise in solar, Total actively contributes to
the development of solar energy worldwide by building and operating
solar power plants and supplying solar electricity produced on the
customer’s site, to residential, industrial and commercial buildings.
At the end of 2018, the cumulated low carbon power capacity installed by
Total was 2.7 gigawatt globally, in Group’s equity share.
About Total
Total is a major energy player, which produces
and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000
employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable,
cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more
than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy
major.
