Total Strengthens Its US LNG Business with the Takeover of Toshiba's LNG Portfolio

Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) has signed an agreement with
Toshiba to take over its portfolio of liquefied natural gas (LNG). It
includes a 20-year tolling agreement for 2.2 million tonnes per annum
(Mtpa) of LNG from Freeport LNG train 3 in Texas and the corresponding
gas transportation agreements on the pipelines feeding the terminal.
Train 3 of the Freeport LNG plant is expected to start commercial
operations by Q2 2020.
Under the transaction, Total will acquire all the shares of Toshiba
America LNG corporation for a consideration of 15 million USD to be paid
by Total to Toshiba and will be assigned all contracts related to their
LNG business by Toshiba Energy Systems and Solutions Corp. for a
consideration of 815 million USD to be paid by Toshiba to Total.
Total will therefore receive from Toshiba a net cash consideration of
800 million USD payable at the closing date.
“The takeover of Toshiba’s LNG portfolio is in line with Total’s
strategy to become a major LNG portfolio player. Adding 2.2 Mtpa of LNG
to our existing positions in the US, in particular Cameron LNG, will
enable optimizations of the supply and operations of these LNG sources,” commented
Philippe Sauquet, President Gas, Renewables and Power at Total. “Already
an integrated player in the US gas market, Total is set to become one of
the leading US LNG exporters by 2020 with a 7 Mtpa portfolio”.
The proposed transaction is subject to the applicable legally required
approvals by the regulatory authorities and partners. The transaction is
expected to close by the end of 2019.
Total, the Second-Largest Private Global LNG Player
Total is the second-largest private global LNG player, with an overall
LNG portfolio of around 40 Mtpa by 2020 and a worldwide market share of
10%. With 21.8 million tonnes of LNG sold in 2018, the Group has solid
and diversified positions across the LNG value chain. Through its stakes
in liquefaction plants located in Qatar, Nigeria, Russia, Norway, Oman,
Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Australia, Angola
and Yemen, the Group sells LNG in all global markets.
About Total
Total is a major energy player, which produces and markets fuels,
natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are
committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and
accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130
countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.
