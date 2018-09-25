Total: United States: Bayport Polymers to Double Polyethylene Capacity

Regulatory News:
Bayport Polymers, LLC (“Bayport Polymers”) – a 50/50 joint venture owned
by Total S.A. (“Total”) (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) and Novealis
Holdings LLC, itself a joint venture of Borealis AG (“Borealis”) and
NOVA Chemicals Inc. (“NOVA Chemicals”) – announces the final investment
decision to build a 625,000-ton-per-year polyethylene unit at its
production site in Bayport, Texas.
The new unit will use Borstar® technology and more than
double the site’s polyethylene capacity to 1.1 Mt/y with a start-up
scheduled in 2021. The contract for the engineering, procurement and
construction of the new unit has been awarded to McDermott and is
expected to employ 1,750 staff during peak activity.
Formed in May 2018, Bayport Polymers is currently building a
one-million-tonne per year steam cracker in Port Arthur, Texas. This
cracker will process ethane, which is abundantly available and
competitively priced in the U.S. and will supply Bayport polyethylene
units.
“The power of this partnership between Total, Borealis and NOVA
Chemicals will enable us to become one of the largest players in the
North American polyethylene market,” said Bayport Polymers President
Diane Chamberlain. “The Borstar technology, which will be used for the
first time in North America, will allow us to better serve our customers
with an increased range of high-value-added products.”
“The project is in line with our strategy to develop petrochemicals at
our major integrated complexes and leverage competitively priced
feedstocks,” said Bernard Pinatel, President Refining & Chemicals of
Total. “It’s another step to strengthen our position in the United
States, where we have more than 5,000 employees and where we operate one
of our 6 world largest integrated platforms in Port Arthur, Texas.”
“This final investment decision is a major milestone in the development
of this exciting partnership, and a significant step in the global
market presence of our unique Borstar technology,” explained Borealis
Chief Executive Alfred Stern.
“Partnering with Total and Borealis and bringing Borstar®
technology to North America will allow us to better serve our customers
throughout the Americas by delivering a broader slate of products that
help make everyday life healthier, easier and safer,” stated NOVA
Chemicals CEO, Todd Karran.
