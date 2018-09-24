Total : Will Implement a Squeeze-out on Direct Énergie Shares

Regulatory News:
Following its public tender offer on Direct Énergie shares, Total
(Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) holds 44,417,802 Direct Énergie shares,
representing 44,820,386 voting rights, i.e. 95.37 % of the share capital
and 95.33 % of the voting rights of Direct Énergie1.
Total will implement, on September 27, 2018, a squeeze-out of those
Direct Énergie shares not tendered into the tender offer, as indicated
in the notice published today by the AMF.
The squeeze-out will apply to all Direct Énergie shares not tendered
into the offer except the 1,810 the treasury shares, i.e. 2,154,322
Direct Énergie shares representing 4.63% of the share capital and 4.66 %
of the voting rights of Direct Énergie.
The compensation to be paid under the squeeze-out will equal that of the
price of the public tender offer, i.e. €42 per share.
Once Euroclear France has closed the affiliates’ accounts, the custody
account-keeping institutions will request Société Générale Securities
Services (Affiliate 042) – 32, rue du Champ de Tir, 44312 Nantes Cedex,
to make payment of the compensation for the shares registered in their
books which have not been tendered into the public tender offer, and
will credit the accounts of Direct Énergie shareholders with the
compensation due. Société Générale Securities Services has been
appointed by Total to act as the custody account-keeper to centralize
completion of these transactions.
Compensation not requested by the custody account-keeping institutions
on behalf of the beneficiaries will be kept by Société Générale
Securities Services for a period of ten years after the squeeze-out and
will be transferred to the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations following
the expiry of such period. Such compensation payments may be claimed at
any time by their respective beneficiaries, subject to a thirty-year
statute of limitations, after which such funds will become the property
of the French State.
Direct Énergie’s shares will be delisted from Euronext Paris on
September 27, 2018, after the closing of the markets, the date of
implementation of the squeeze-out.
The tender offer document relating to the public tender offer is
available on the websites of the AMF (amf-france.org) and of Total
(total.com), and may also be obtained free of charge upon request from
Total (La Défense 6, 2 place Jean Millier, 92400 Courbevoie), Lazard
Frères Banque (121 Boulevard Haussmann, 75382 Paris Cedex 08) and
Société Générale (CORI/COR/SEG, 75886 Cedex 18).
This press release was prepared and published in accordance with the
provisions of Article 237-16 III of the AMF’s general regulations and
its instruction no. 2006-07 relating to public tender offers.
* * * * *
Disclaimer
This press release must not be published, broadcasted or distributed,
directly or indirectly, in any country in which the distribution of this
information is subject to legal restrictions.
The release, publication or distribution of this press release in
certain countries may be subject to legal or regulatory restrictions.
Therefore, persons located in jurisdictions where this press release is
released, published or distributed must inform themselves about such
restrictions and comply with them. Total disclaims any responsibility
for any violation of such restrictions by anyone.
To the extent permissible under applicable laws and regulations,
including Rule 14e-5 under the U.S. Exchange Act, Total and its
affiliates or its broker and its broker’s affiliates (acting as agents
or on behalf of Total or its affiliates, as applicable) may from time to
time after the date hereof, including other than pursuant to the tender
offer, directly or indirectly purchase any equity-linked securities.
These purchases may occur either in the open market at prevailing prices
or in private transactions at negotiated prices. In no event will any
such purchases be made for a price per share that is greater than the
tender offer price. No purchases will be made outside of the tender
offer in the United States of America by or on behalf of the Total or
its affiliates. In addition, the financial advisors to Total may also
engage in ordinary course trading activities in securities of Direct
Énergie, which may include purchases or arrangements to purchase such
securities.
This press release may include '"forward-looking statements" and
language indicating trends, such as the words "anticipate", "expect",
“approximate”, “believe”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “may”,
“potential” and other similar expressions. These forward-looking
statements are only based upon currently available information and speak
only as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking
statements are based upon management’s current expectations and are
subject to a significant business, economic and competitive risks,
uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are unknown and many of
which Total is unable to predict or control. Such factors may cause
Total’s actual results, performance or plans with respect to the
transaction to differ materially from any future results, performance or
plans expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Total
will not accept any responsibility for any financial information
contained in this press release relating to the business or operations
or results or financial condition of the other or their respective
groups. Total expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to
disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements
contained herein to reflect any change in the expectations with regard
thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which
any such statement is based.
Cautionary note
This press release, from which no legal consequences may be drawn, is
for information purposes only. The entities in which TOTAL S.A. directly
or indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. TOTAL S.A.
has no liability for their acts or omissions. In this document, the
terms “TOTAL” and “TOTAL Group” and “Group” are sometimes used for
convenience where general references are made to TOTAL S.A. and/or its
subsidiaries. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” may also be used
to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them.
This document may contain forward-looking information and statements
that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a
given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove
to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk
factors. Neither TOTAL S.A. nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any
obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or
statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a
result of new information, future events or otherwise.
1 Based on a share capital of 46,573,934 shares representing
47,014,630 theoretical voting rights.
