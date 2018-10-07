Total : and Sonatrach Strengthen Their Cooperation in Natural Gas and Petrochemicals in Algeria

Regulatory News:
Sonatrach and Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) have signed two
agreements as part of the comprehensive partnership announced in 2017:
-
A new concession contract to jointly develop the Erg Issouane gas
field located on the TFT Sud permit, signed by Sonatrach, Total
and Alnaft (the National Agency for the Valorization of Hydrocarbon
Resources).
The TFT Sud permit is located south of the Tin
Fouyé Tabankort (TFT) field, of which Total is a long-standing
partner. Sonatrach (51%) and Total (49%) will develop the reserves of
Erg Issouane located on the TFT Sud permit estimated at more than
100 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe). The development, which
represents an investment of around $ 400 million, will be tied back to
the existing TFT gas treatment unit by a 22-kilometer-long gas
pipeline. First gas is expected late 2021. The partners have also
signed a gas marketing agreement. The concession contract will become
effective upon approval by the Algerian authorities.
-
A shareholder agreement to create a joint venture known as STEP (Sonatrach
Total Entreprise Polymères).
STEP will be responsible
for carrying out a joint petrochemical project in Arzew, western
Algeria. The project includes a propane dehydrogenation (PDH) unit and
a polypropylene production unit with an output capacity of 550,000
tons per year. The two partners (Sonatrach 51%, Total 49%) are
planning to start the front-end engineering and design (FEED) from
November. This project will allow to valorize the propane, produced in
large quantities locally, by transforming it into polypropylene, a
plastic for which demand is growing strongly.
“Today’s agreements mark a new milestone in the development of the
strategic partnership between Sonatrach and Total to continue developing
the country’s gas reserves by providing the best of our technological
expertise,” said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of Total.
Total in Algeria
Total’s exploration and production activities in Algeria date back to
1952. In 2017, Total’s production in Algeria averaged 15,000 barrels of
oil equivalent per day (boe/d), all of it from the TFT gas and
condensate field, in which the Group currently holds a 35% in interest.
In June 2017, Total signed a new concession contract for a period of 25
years to extend the exploitation of the field, giving Total a 26.4%
interest alongside Sonatrach (51%) and Repsol (22.6%). This contract has
just received the approval of the Council of Ministers.
In March 2018, Total started up production from the Timimoun gas field
in southwestern Algeria. The Group has a 37.75% interest in the field,
which has a production capacity of 5 million cubic meters of gas per day
(around 30,000 boe/d).
Following the closing of the Maersk Oil acquisition in March 2018, Total
holds a 12.25% interest in the El Merk, Hassi Berkine and Ourhoud oil
fields, which have a combined production capacity of 400,000 boe/d.
In 2017, Total has also announced the acquisition of Engie’s upstream
liquefied natural gas (LNG) assets. This transaction added 4.6 million
tons to the Group’s global LNG portfolio thanks to supply agreements
with Sonatrach.
Total also markets lubricants and bitumen in Algeria.
