Totally Gaming Academy, Spectrum Gaming Sports Group Offer In-House Sports Betting Training for US Operators

LONDON, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Gaming Sports Group is partnering with Totally Gaming Academy to provide in-house sportsbook management training for land-based gaming operators throughout the United States that need staff training and management expertise to develop effective sports betting operations.

Classes will be led by trainers with global expertise in sportsbook operations and will be limited to no more than 20 in-house personnel at a time to allow one-on-one contact with the trainer. Totally Gaming Academy, a division of Clarion Events, will organize the training sessions.

The sports betting program will be led by Lee Richardson, a Principal in Spectrum Gaming Sports Group (SG2) and CEO of Gaming Economics. A General Motors-trained engineer, Richardson has held senior marketing and commercial roles with the Hertz Corporation in Europe. He is a former marketing director with the British Horseracing Board and has two decades of experience in i-gaming and sports betting, holding senior CEO/COO roles with Tote Direct, Coral-Eurobet plc, Chartwell Games International, Boylesports and ONEworks. Richardson earned his MBA from University of Strathclyde (Glasgow). He is a Chartered Marketer and a Fellow of the UK Chartered Institute of Marketing.

SG2, a unit of Spectrum Gaming Group, provides a full suite of services, including advising on operational and strategic planning needs, regulatory and licensing services, RFP development, market analysis, and economic impact studies. Its sports-betting clients include two US lotteries, one state government, two major professional sports leagues, and global gaming operators and suppliers.

About Spectrum Gaming Group: Spectrum has performed advisory and consulting work for gaming operators, regulators and legislatures in 38 US states and territories and 47 countries on six continents. Spectrum serves as Executive Director of NCLGS, an organization of lawmakers that shares the goal of promoting best practices. Spectrum's sister companies include Spectrum Gaming Capital, based in New York, and Spectrum Asia, based in Bangkok and Tokyo.

About Totally Gaming Academy: Delivering multi-level training for gaming professionals since 2007, the Totally Gaming Academy has firmly positioned itself as the global leader in gaming training across online and land-based platforms. Their diverse training courses are unbiased and intensively researched to provide the best practice training, proven to maximise the potential of gaming operations for both public and in-house clients. Delivered by gaming experts, who all have extensive operational experience in the field, courses cover casino management, online gaming, marketing, player profiling, game mathematics, sports betting, anti-money laundering and more.

