Tou Rong Chang Fu : DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS AND DESPATCH OF ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

LONG WELL INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

久 康 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(formerly known as "Tou Rong Chang Fu Group Limited 投融長富集團有限公司")

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 850)

DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS AND

DESPATCH OF ANNUAL REPORT FOR

THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

Reference is made to the announcement of Long Well International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 30 June 2020 in relation to the Group's unaudited annual results based on management accounts for the year ended

31 March 2020 (the "Unaudited Annual Results Announcement").

This announcement is made by Company pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

FURTHER DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS AND DESPATCH OF ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

As set out in the Unaudited Annual Results Announcement, the publication of the announcement in relation to the audited annual results for the year ended 31 March 2020 (the "2020 Annual Results") has been delayed. The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company wishes to announce that the publication of the 2020 Annual Results will be further delayed as additional time is required for the auditor of the Company (the "Auditor") to complete its audit work towards the 2020 Annual Results, including, among others, the obtaining of some of the required materials and information, conducting site visits and interviews in the People's Republic of China for audit procedures.

As disclosed in the section headed "Review of Unaudited Results" in the Unaudited Annual Results Announcement, the auditing process for the Group's audited annual results for the year ended 31 March 2020 have been delayed due to travel restrictions and mandatory quarantine requirements in force in connection with the recent coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. As a result of the continuing effects of some of these restrictions,

