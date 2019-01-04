Log in
Tou Rong Chang Fu : List of Directors and their Role and Function

01/04/2019 | 12:29pm CET

TOU RONG CHANG FU GROUP LIMITED 投融長富集團有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 850)

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the board of Directors ("Board") of Tou Rong Chang Fu Group Limited are set out below.

Executive Directors Wong Kwok Leung Gan Xiaohua Chen Yongsheng

Li Zhenjun (suspended)

Non-executive Directors Poon Wai Kong

Independent Non-executive Directors Cheung Kwan Hung

Chan Shu Kin

Chiu Wai Piu

There are 4 Board Committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board

Committee

Director

Audit Committee

Corporate Governance Committee

Nomination Committee

Remuneration

Committee

Wong Kwok Leung

Gan Xiaohua

M

M

Chen Yongsheng

Li Zhenjun

Poon Wai Kong

Cheung Kwan Hung

M

C

C

M

Chan Shu Kin

C

M

M

M

Chiu Wai Piu

M

M

M

C

Notes:

C Chairman of the relevant Board committees M Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 4 January 2019

Disclaimer

Tou Rong Chang Fu Group Limited published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 11:28:01 UTC
