Tou Rong Chang Fu : List of Directors and their Role and Function

TOU RONG CHANG FU GROUP LIMITED 投融長富集團有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 850)

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the board of Directors ("Board") of Tou Rong Chang Fu Group Limited are set out below.

Executive Directors Wong Kwok Leung Gan Xiaohua Chen Yongsheng

Li Zhenjun (suspended)

Non-executive Directors Poon Wai Kong

Independent Non-executive Directors Cheung Kwan Hung

Chan Shu Kin

Chiu Wai Piu

There are 4 Board Committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board Committee Director Audit Committee Corporate Governance Committee Nomination Committee Remuneration Committee Wong Kwok Leung Gan Xiaohua M M Chen Yongsheng Li Zhenjun Poon Wai Kong Cheung Kwan Hung M C C M Chan Shu Kin C M M M Chiu Wai Piu M M M C

Notes:

C Chairman of the relevant Board committees M Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 4 January 2019