Tou Rong Chang Fu : RE-DESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 850)

RE-DESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The Board announces the following changes of the Company with effect from 4 January 2019:

(1) Mr. Poon Wai Kong has been re-designated from an executive Director to a non-executive Director;

(2) Mr. Poon Wai Kong has tendered his resignation as the Company Secretary and an Authorised Representative; and

(3) Mr. Yeung Chi Lung has been appointed as the Company Secretary and one of the Authorised Representatives.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors" and each a "Director") of Tou Rong Chang Fu Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces the following changes with effect from 4 January 2019.

RE-DESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

Mr. Poon Wai Kong ("Mr. Poon") has been re-designated from an executive Director to a non-executive Director with effect from 4 January 2019.

Mr. Poon, aged 47, joined the Group on 23 September 2005 as a financial controller. He has been the chief financial officer of the Company and was appointed as an executive Director since March 2006. Mr. Poon has been the company secretary (the "Company Secretary") of the Company until his resignation on 4 January 2019. Mr. Poon is a member of both the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Certified Practising Accountant of Australia and Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. He also holds a Master degree in Business Administration and a Master degree in Professional Accounting and Corporate Governance from the City University of Hong Kong, a Master degree in Practising Accounting from the Monash University, Australia and a Bachelor degree in Economics from the University of London, the United Kingdom. Mr. Poon has been appointed as a non-executive director of Wing Chi Holdings Limited, a company listed on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited) (the "Stock Exchange") (stock code: 6080) since 12 October 2018. He was an independent non-executive director of TC Orient Lighting Holdings Limited, a company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 515) from June 2015 to June 2018. Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Poon did not hold any directorship in any public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years preceding the date of this announcement, nor did he hold any other position with the Company and other members of the Group or possess any other major appointments or professional qualifications.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Poon did not have any relationship with any Director, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholder (as defined in the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange) of the Company. As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Poon was interested in 7,900,000 ordinary shares of the Company (equivalent to approximately 0.09% of the issued share capital of the Company). Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Poon did not have any other interests in the securities of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and

Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong (the "SFO").

Mr. Poon has entered into an appointment letter with the Company as a non-executive Director for a fixed term of 3 years commencing from 4 January 2019, which is terminable by either party by giving a 3-month written notice, subject to retirement by rotation and re-election in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. He will receive a director's fee of HK$30,000 per month as determined by the Board with reference to his experience, duties and responsibilities, the prevailing market conditions and the recommendation from the remuneration committee of the Company.

Save for the information set out above, there is no other information to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements of Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules nor are there other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in relation to the above re-designation.

CHANGE IN COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

Mr. Poon has tendered his resignation as the Company Secretary and an authorised representative (an "Authorised Representative") of the Company under Rule 3.05 of the Listing Rules with effect from 4 January 2019.

Mr. Poon has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the Stock Exchange or the shareholders of the Company in relation to his resignation.

Following the resignation of Mr. Poon, Mr. Yeung Chi Lung ("Mr. Yeung") has been appointed as the Company Secretary and one of the Authorised Representatives with effect from 4 January 2019.

Mr. Yeung, aged 36, graduated from Australian Catholic University with a Bachelor degree in Business (Accounting). He is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Yeung has been appointed as the company secretary of Wuzhou International Holdings Limited, a company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1369) since 30 June 2018.

The Board would also like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr. Yeung for joining the Group.

By order of the Board

Tou Rong Chang Fu Group Limited

Wong Kwok Leung Executive Director

Hong Kong, 4 January 2019

As at the date hereof, the Board comprises (i) four executive Directors, namely Mr. Wong Kwok Leung, Mr. Gan Xiaohua, Mr. Chen Yongsheng and Mr. Li Zhenjun (suspended); (ii) one non-executive Director, namely Mr. Poon Wai Kong; and (iii) three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Chan Shu Kin, Mr. Cheung Kwan Hung and Mr. Chiu Wai Piu.