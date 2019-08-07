Touchdown Home Pros Joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

#GoodToKnow

Independent brokerage now operates as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Touchdown Home Pros Realty

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, part of the HSF Affiliates LLC family of real estate brokerage franchise networks, today announced that independent brokerage Touchdown Home Pros has joined its network operating as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Touchdown Home Pros Realty.

The brokerage, led by Broker/Owner Lindsay Williams, remains independently owned and operated. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is one of America’s fastest-growing real estate brokerage franchise networks with more than 50,000 agents and 1,450 offices added to the brand since its launch six years ago including global network members in Berlin, Germany; London, England; Milan, Italy; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; and Madrid, Spain.

“We are excited to welcome Touchdown Home Pros Realty to our network,” said Gino Blefari, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “Lindsay and her team are passionate about real estate and the service they provide their clients. They are also community-minded and embrace greater Morgantown through support and volunteerism. We’re eager to help this team grow.”

“We are the same real estate team Morgantown residents know and trust, and now we’re aligned with the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand,” said Williams. “The brand is respected and trusted – just as its Berkshire Hathaway Inc. namesake – and it offers an impressive suite of real estate tools and resources. Morgantown’s finest agents will now be even more effective in the service of local homebuyers and sellers.”

With their brand transition, Touchdown Home Pros Realty agents gain access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ active referral and relocation networks, and its “FOREVER Cloud” technology suite, a powerful source for lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and more. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has aligned with Salesforce to deliver world-class technology support to its network members far into the future.

The brand also provides global listing syndication, professional training and ongoing education and the exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for premier listings. Its Prestige Magazine showcases network members’ premium listings with a strong lineup of feature stories covering topics that appeal to high-end real estate consumers.

“As an independent, I couldn’t afford to provide my agents these varied and important tools, resources and international brand support,” Williams explained. “I knew I needed to join an influential brokerage network and chose Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.”

Williams said the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand will be warmly embraced by consumers in greater Morgantown. The combination of the brand and her Touchdown Home Pros Realty company name will capture the winning spirit that’s prevalent in and around West Virginia University.

“I’m a graduate of the university and am as passionate as any Mountaineers football fan,” she said. “They call Morgantown ‘Touchdown City,’ where fans follow the Mountaineers as if the team were pros. That’s how I arrived at my Touchdown Home Pros Realty company name, and supported by the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network, we can’t be beat.”

“Lindsay Williams is a hall-of-fame-style leader whose love for real estate, and life itself, will keep her team winning for years to come,” said Chris Stuart, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “Morgantown has a terrific, go-to player in Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Touchdown Home Pros Realty.”

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Touchdown Home Pros Realty

Touchdown Home Pros Realty is a full-service real estate brokerage serving greater Morgantown. The company is owned by Lindsay Williams, who has rich experience in brokerage operations, training and marketing. Visit www.BHHSTouchdownHP.com.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, based in Irvine, CA, is a real estate brokerage franchise network built for a new era in residential real estate. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, now counts more than 50,000 agents and 1,450 offices across America, Western Europe and Dubai. Visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.

