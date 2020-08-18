Touchland : Hand Sanitizer Launches eCommerce Platform For B2B and Lines up Customers Including, Four Seasons, Equinox Fitness, Sweet Green and More

IoT-Enabled KUB Dispensers Offer Businesses a “Hands Free” Upscale, Cost-Efficient Safety Solution for Employees and Customers

Touchland, the hand sanitizer brand disrupting its industry with sleekly designed, high-quality products for consumers and businesses, today announced partnerships with major brands in retail, fitness, food and beverage, hospitality, and corporate office space. Also announced, the company’s groundbreaking B2B product, the “KUB,” is now available through the Touchland for Business eCommerce platform, reinventing how businesses purchase this much needed solution.

B2B customers thus far, include:

Retail: Target, Louis Vuitton, Vornado Realty Trust

Restaurants/Cafes: Sweetgreen, Joe and the Juice, Blue Bottle Coffee

Hospitality: Standard Hotels, Four Seasons, AKA

Offices: Beacon Capital Partners, Convene, RXR Realty, Hines

Corporate HQ: Square, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Google, Korman Communities

Fitness: Equinox, Soul Cycle, Blink Fitness

The sleek and contemporary-looking hands-free KUB is becoming a mainstay for businesses seeking to keep shoppers and employees safe with uniquely crafted hydrating and germ killing formulas. The “KUB” was designed by company founder, Andrea Lisbona, who has overseen the growth of B2B sales from 10% of Touchland’s 2019 total sales to a current rate of 50% in six short months.

“The Touchland sanitizer stations are an important addition to our longstanding commitment to cleanliness across the AKA brand,” said Larry Korman, President of AKA. Cleanliness has always been a key element we pride ourselves on, and the stations provide our residents with elite levels of comfort as we continue to operate our properties. They not only add a new level of safety for our properties, they are convenient with their touchless technology system, while still chic and sophisticated, seamlessly matching our brand aesthetic.”

Just as the iPhone upended a commodity business, Touchland and its KUB dispenser are re-imagining how businesses can provide hand sanitizer. The Touchland KUB comes with a long list of features:

IoT technology/staff time savings: A proprietary app and IoT technology send refill and low battery alerts to your phone saving hours of staff time visually inspecting dispensers. Up to 20,000 dispensers can be monitored at once.

Cost efficient: Touchland aqueous formula cartridges last up to 2x longer than competitors’ gel cartridges.

Brand visibility: Brands can customize KUBs to create an even more memorable customer experience. Branded KUBs can be found at RXR Realty’s Rockefeller Plaza, Purple Mattresses’ retail stores, and AKA properties among others.

Luxury and beauty: the KUB is strikingly designed and enhances any public space. It comes in multiple colors and is available in a Basic package ($199.00) or Premium package ($249.00). Refills cost $25.

"Beacon Capital Partners is proud to introduce Touchland's KUB smart hand sanitizing dispensers to tenants and guests across our portfolio,” said Andrew Moore, Senior Managing Director, Beacon Capital Partners with 150 office investments in the U.S. with a total value of more than $40 billion. Touchland's elevated design and user experience is the ideal complement to the high design standards we have for all of our public spaces in our buildings.”

"So many brands are joining with us because they share our values, which are summed up in two words: ‘safe’ and ‘smart,” said Andrea Lisbona, Founder and CEO of Touchland. "I am grateful to our current B2B customers for aligning their brands with ours and excited to help many more businesses in the weeks and months ahead.”

Touchland’s B2B channel is projected to grow to approximately 75% of its business by 2021.

ABOUT TOUCHLAND

Touchland is a Latina-founded company reinventing hand sanitizer and transforming a once forgotten category. By combining beautiful design, IoT technology, and uniquely crafted formulations that leave your hands clean and hydrated, Touchland has quickly become the most sought-after hand sanitizer on the market. Dedicated to giving 5% of profits to support hygiene in water-scarce countries, Touchland’s commercial solutions are trusted by the most well-known brands in hospitality, fitness, real estate, and retail. Follow Touchland on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.

