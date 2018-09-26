PRINCE GEORGE, Va., Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchstone Bank (OTC Pink: TSBA) is pleased to announce Mr. James E. Sedlar as its new EVP and Chief Lending Officer. Mr. Sedlar has over 25 years of senior executive banking experience with a focus in Real Estate and Construction Finance in the Richmond Metro market. Mr. Sedlar also served in the capacity of EVP and Chief Operating Officer at the former First Capital Bank, Glen Allen, Virginia. He is a graduate of Randolph Macon College.

"We welcome Jim to our team and are excited about his future contributions as Chief Lending Officer. Jim will lead a team of lending professionals and seek opportunities to better serve customers throughout our trade area. Jim is a talented lending executive, offers a diverse background and better yet, truly understands how to deliver superior customer service," says James R. Black, President & CEO.

Mr. Sedlar adds, "I am delighted to be working with a community bank that understands its customer base and community banking. This is a very exciting opportunity to help lead a newly- merged bank as we expand our footprint and grow into a top performing community bank."

Touchstone Bank is a full-service community bank with approximately $440 million in total assets headquartered in Prince George, Virginia. The Bank has 14 branch locations serving Southern and Central Virginia and Northern North Carolina. Visit www.touchstone.bank for more information.

SOURCE Touchstone Bank