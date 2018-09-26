Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Touchstone Bank : names Mr. James ("Jim") E. Sedlar Chief Lending Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 05:34pm CEST

PRINCE GEORGE, Va., Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchstone Bank (OTC Pink: TSBA) is pleased to announce Mr. James E. Sedlar as its new EVP and Chief Lending Officer. Mr. Sedlar has over 25 years of senior executive banking experience with a focus in Real Estate and Construction Finance in the Richmond Metro market.  Mr. Sedlar also served in the capacity of EVP and Chief Operating Officer at the former First Capital Bank, Glen Allen, Virginia.  He is a graduate of Randolph Macon College. 

"We welcome Jim to our team and are excited about his future contributions as Chief Lending Officer. Jim will lead a team of lending professionals and seek opportunities to better serve customers throughout our trade area. Jim is a talented lending executive, offers a diverse background and better yet, truly understands how to deliver superior customer service," says James R. Black, President & CEO.

Mr. Sedlar adds, "I am delighted to be working with a community bank that understands its customer base and community banking. This is a very exciting opportunity to help lead a newly- merged bank as we expand our footprint and grow into a top performing community bank."

Touchstone Bank is a full-service community bank with approximately $440 million in total assets headquartered in Prince George, Virginia.  The Bank has 14 branch locations serving Southern and Central Virginia and Northern North Carolina. Visit www.touchstone.bank for more information.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/touchstone-bank-names-mr-james-jim-e-sedlar-chief-lending-officer-300719483.html

SOURCE Touchstone Bank


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR LCI, ORCL AND LOGM : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
05:58pGLOBALINK : In the cargo shipping industry, technology doesn’t replace relationships
AQ
05:58pSTRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05:58pALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS : to Buy Syntimmune for Up to $1.2 Billion -- Update
DJ
05:58pWorthington Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
05:56pHAMMERSON : VIA Outlets Appoints new COO and CFO, continuing expansion of its Pan-European Outlet Portfolio
PU
05:56pSINOSTAR PEC : Changes In Interest Of A Director
PU
05:56pBARCLAYS : Publication of Admission Particulars
PU
05:56pLEAR : Sweeps the Top J.D. Power Seating Awards Luxury Market
PU
05:56pPUBLIC SERVICE : Sewanhaka Schools Receives a Big $613K Check from PSEG Long Island for Completing Cost-Saving Energy Efficiency Upgrades
PU
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.