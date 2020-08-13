Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. : Appoints Mark Debes as Chief Operating Officer

PRINCE GEORGE, Va., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC Pink: TSBA), the holding company for Touchstone Bank (the "Bank"), announced today the appointment of EVP, Mark Debes as Chief Operating Officer, replacing the post that was previously held by EVP, Christy Quesenbery who is departing the Bank to pursue other opportunities effective as of the close of business on August 14, 2020. Before this appointment, Mr. Debes was serving as the Bank's EVP and Chief Banking Officer. As part of this transition, the Bank realigned its reporting structure to further enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness.

"I am excited and pleased that Mark is taking on this new role as his experience and leadership will help further drive our performance and customer service. Our realignment of responsibilities allows us to fully leverage our existing talent and provide for greater growth opportunities and development. We have an experienced and talented team and we are excited about the potential of the new structure. Ms. Quesenbery made significant contributions during her tenure and I wish her much success in her new endeavors," said James Black, President and CEO.

About Touchstone Bankshares, Inc.

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. is the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank. Touchstone Bank is a full-service community bank headquartered in Prince George, Virginia. The Bank has eleven branches serving Southern and Central Virginia and two branches and a loan center serving Northern North Carolina. Visit www.touchstone.bank for more information.

