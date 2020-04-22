Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tough times ahead for state's oil industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 03:43pm EDT
Tough times ahead for state's oil industry
By Neal A. Shipman
Farmer Editor
The oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia that has seen oil prices plummet to near an 18-year low, along with the COVID-19 pandemic that has dramatically cut the world demand for oil has dealt a one-two punch to North Dakota's oil industry says the state's top oil regulator.During his monthly Director's Cut on Tuesday, April 14, Lynn Helms, Department of Mineral Resources director, said that since the beginning of March an estimated 4,600 wells of the state's 16,118 producing wells have been shut in which has reduced the state's oil production by 260,000 barrels per day. And he expects the number of shut-in wells, as well as uncompleted wells, to continue to increase.
For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer

Disclaimer

City of Watford City, ND published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 19:42:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:54pRITM to assess reliability of FDA-approved rapid test kits
AQ
03:54p40 RITM staff infected, but asymptomatic
AQ
03:54pHSBC : supports World Vision's COVID-19 response
AQ
03:53pCOVID-19 UPDATE : ProSiebenSat.1 withdraws 2020 outlook and 2019 dividend proposal
PU
03:53pCYFROWY POLSAT S A : Estimated impact of COVID-19 coronavirus disease pandemic on the operations and financial prospects of Cyfrowy Polsat Group
PU
03:53pCAMECO : Provides Date for Q1 Results and Conference Call
PU
03:53pCOVID-19 : Jumia, Coca-Cola Collaborate To Give Consumers Access To Products From Homes
AQ
03:52pTVS MOTOR : acquires Britain's iconic Norton motorbike
AQ
03:49pBUA CEMENT : gives succour to Edo host communities
AQ
03:48pRWE AG(NEU) : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING AG : 'A DISASTER': Roche CEO's verdict on some COVID-19 antibody tests
2BIOGEN INC. : BIOGEN : delays Alzheimer's drug filing plans, shares fall 11%
3AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. : THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Aytu BioScienc..
4BRENT : Brent crude rebounds from more-than 20-year low; U.S. oil up 20% in wild trade
5BNP PARIBAS : Europe's banks brace for bad debt build up from coronavirus crisis

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group