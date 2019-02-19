Tour24 : Introduces Smart Apartment Tours with a New Self-Guided Touring App

Gibraltar-backed company brings smart tours to market to automate and simplify the property tour experience

Tour24, an on-demand platform that automates the process for apartment tours, today announced its smart touring application is now available for deployment in the U.S. market to simplify the leasing process for prospective renters and multifamily property managers. By downloading the app, renters can schedule a self-guided tour based on their availability and visit the property at their convenience. Tour24’s first-to-market platform is currently installed at properties in Austin, TX and Washington, DC, including South Cathedral Mansions, a 165-unit luxury apartment community owned and operated by Oculus Realty in the Woodley Park neighborhood of Washington, DC.

According to Zogby Analytics, 30 percent of prospective renters visited a leasing office during normal working hours and discovered it was closed. When it came to scheduling an appointment, 40 percent of renters could not find a time to tour a community when a leasing agent was available, and therefore passed on the apartment. The Tour24 app allows leasing agents to extend their traditional office hours, using the platform to supplement their team, to offer more convenient appointment times for prospective renters either during the day or after hours. Prior to and during the tours, property managers are provided with activity reports, real-time feedback from prospective renters on amenities and location-based data on time spent at each location of the tour. In addition to adding flexibility, Tour24 helps leasing agents better pre-qualify leads and close the leasing process faster.

“In today’s on-demand economy, consumers have access to information and services at the touch of a button and expectations during the leasing process are no different. Consumers want to visit an apartment community at their convenience and on their schedule,” said Georgianna W. Oliver, founder and CEO of Tour24. “Using a combination of cutting-edge smart home technology, we created Tour24 to bring an application to market that’s easy to use and simplifies and formalizes the touring experience, letting the prospect have control over the process. Meanwhile, the app equips agents to host more tours, gather pertinent information from prospective renters, and most importantly, lease units quicker.”

Tour24’s entire interface is customizable to match each apartment community’s amenities and features. The platform integrates with a series of other innovative technologies to create a seamless on-demand experience, from the moment the app is downloaded by a user until the tour is completed. The platform’s smart features also provide property managers with detailed insights on user activity at every touchpoint during the tour to help decipher between shoppers and serious buyers, and in order to follow up appropriately to complete the leasing process.

“Tour24 provides our prospective residents with a great initial community tour experience, allowing our management team to focus on serving our current residents, adding value to all our stakeholders,” said K. David Meit, principal and CEO of Oculus Realty. “We’re pleased with the feedback from prospective renters thus far who have toured our property using Tour24, and we’re looking forward to continuing to use the application during our upcoming peak rental season.”

About Tour24

Tour24 is the on-demand platform that automates the process for apartment tours. Created by the founders of Package Concierge, a Gibraltar Industries Inc. company that creates leading automated package locker systems, Tour24’s transformative technology integrates with smart-home providers to deliver self-guided property tours and serve as an extension to leasing teams. With Tour24, prospective residents can tour apartments on their own schedule, reducing the time it takes to find a new home and driving more leases for properties. For more information, please visit https://tour24now.com. Follow us on Twitter @Tour24now.

