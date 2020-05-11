Tourism - 1st quarter of 2020

11.05.2020

In the Q1 2020, the total number of guests in collective accommodation establishments decreased by 22.2%, year-on-year (y-o-y), and the number of overnight stays of guests in collective accommodation establishments decreased by 16.7%, y-o-y. In January and February, accommodation was still reporting positive increments. In March, during which providing of accommodation services has been limited, the number of the accommodated dropped by two thirds.

The number of overnight stays of guests in collective accommodation establishments reached 8.9 million nights in total in the Q1 2020, which was by 16.7% less compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. The number of overnight stays of guests from the Czech Republic decreased by 13.1% and the number of overnight stays of guests from abroad decreased by a fifth. The number of overnight stays in hotels in total decreased by 18.9%, y-o-y, and in boarding houses by 11%, y-o-y. The number of overnight stays in tourist campsites was halved.

In total, 3.1 million guestsarrived to collective accommodation establishments during the surveyed period; it was 22.2% down, y-o-y. The number of guests from abroad (non-residents) dropped by 26.1%, y-o-y, and the number of guests from the Czech Republic (residents) decreased by 18.1%, y-o-y. The number of guests in hotels was on the level of only 76.9% of the previous year. Arrivals in boarding houses dropped by 18.4% and in other accommodation establishments they dropped by a fifth. As for the regional comparison, the numbers of arrivals dropped in all regions. Expressed as a percentage, the deepest drop of guests was in the Jihočeský Region (29.3%), in South Moravia (27.9%), and in Prague (27.4%).

Taking into account only March results, the total number of the accommodated in all the surveyed establishments decreased by 66.8%, y-o-y, in March and the number of overnight stays dropped by 56.6%. Accommodation establishments reported that the number of non-residents reached 26.0% of the previous year's figure and the number of residents 41.1%.

The numbers of arrivals decreased as for all source foreign markets. In the Q1 2020, the highest number of guests from abroad came from Germany; 335 thousand of Germans were accommodated in the surveyed collective accommodation establishments, which was by 17.4% less than in the previous year. The number of Russians dropped by 11% and Poles by 15%. The number of guests from Slovakia decreased by a fourth. Arrivals of Italians dropped by 40%. The number of guests from China and South Korea more than halved.

Results for the Q1 2020 have been compiled in a standard way based on the processing of the 'CR 1-12' monthly questionnaire (report) and the 'CR 2-04' quarterly questionnaire (report). We express our gratitude to all respondents who provided data to the CZSO, although many of them had to cope with impacts of extraordinary measures; thanks to them, the CZSO could process results in full extent.

