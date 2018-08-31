Log in
Tourism Dollars Inject $1.73 Billion into West Hollywood, California Economy

08/31/2018 | 09:19pm CEST

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- West Hollywood Travel + Tourism Board, the official marketing organization for the city, announced 3.59 million visitors to West Hollywood spent $1.73 billion in fiscal year 2017/2018, according to a study by Destination Analysts. These record-breaking findings and more were shared yesterday at the West Hollywood Travel + Tourism Board (WHTTB) Tourism Summit 2018 held at the Jeremy West Hollywood hotel.

"Our job is to raise awareness and responsibly drive demand for our 1.9 square mile city," says Tom Kiely, WHTTB President and CEO. "Working collaboratively with our businesses and industry partners is the key to maximizing our visitor economy and having the effective tourism industry we see today."

The $1.73 billion tourism industry in West Hollywood supports 7,958 jobs and creates $49.9 million dollars in taxes generated for the city. The city's largest single source of revenue is the Transient Occupancy Tax, with a recommended amount of $31.75 million in 2018, according to the City of West Hollywood Open Budget 2018.

The WHTTB Tourism Summit was held for over 100 industry leaders, hospitality partners, city officials and other community members in West Hollywood. Alongside unveiling economic impact, WHTTB highlighted key visitor insights and strategic marketing initiatives designed to elevate the brand of West Hollywood and attract visitors from around the world. This year's summit featured presentations from key industry members including Lynn Carpenter, VP of Marketing at Visit California, Don Skeoch, CMO of Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board, Erin Francis-Cummings, President & CEO of Destination Analysts, and Clayton Reid, CEO of MMGY Global. Representatives from WHTTB's international agencies of record for travel trade and public relations also presented market insights and opportunities in Australia, Canada, France, Italy, Spain and United Kingdom.

The WHTTB Tourism Summit comes on the heels of a new logo and name change in May 2018, along with a new creative campaign and brand communication platform. New hotel projects and renovations to be completed by 2019 will account for a 9% growth in inventory, including 23-room No. 850, sister property to the Sunset Tower, 190-room EDITION West Hollywood, and the transformation of the Jeremy West Hollywood to the 1 West Hollywood.

To learn more about West Hollywood, please visit www.visitwesthollywood.com.

About West Hollywood Travel + Tourism Board
West Hollywood Travel + Tourism Board is the official marketing organization that invites visitors to West Hollywood, California, a walkable, 1.9 square mile/4.9 square kilometer city in the heart of Los Angeles. Located at the base of the Hollywood Hills and adjacent to Beverly Hills, West Hollywood is a creative and progressive city that embodies the quintessential L.A. lifestyle. West Hollywood is home to 17 hotels and comprised of three main districts: the world-famous Sunset Strip with unparalleled nightlife, eclectic and LGBTQ-friendly Santa Monica Boulevard, and the Design District known for its sought-after shopping and dining. West Hollywood enjoys a year-round moderate climate and thanks to its prime location and hip atmosphere, West Hollywood serves as home and playground to many celebrities. Follow us on Facebook & Twitter (@westhollywood) and Instagram (@visitweho).www.visitwesthollywood.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tourism-dollars-inject-1-73-billion-into-west-hollywood-california-economy-300705520.html

SOURCE Visit West Hollywood


© PRNewswire 2018
