Tourism International : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS SALE OF PAPER CIGARETTE PACKAGES

Tourism International Holdings Limited 旅 業 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01626)

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

SALE OF PAPER CIGARETTE PACKAGES

The Board is pleased to announce that on 27 December 2018, Hubei Golden Three Gorges, a subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Sale Agreements with China Tobacco Jiangsu and China Tobacco Guizhou in relation to the sale of paper cigarette packages.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

Each of China Tobacco Jiangsu and China Tobacco Guizhou is a connected person of the Company at subsidiary level and their relationship with the Company is set out in the paragraph headed ''PARTIES AND RELATIONSHIPS OF THE PARTIES'' of this announcement. Accordingly, the transactions under the Sale Agreements constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

As (i) one or more of the applicable percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules for the Sale Agreements, on an annual basis and in aggregate, will be more than 5%; and (ii) the transactions under the Sale Agreements are transactions between the Group and connected persons at the subsidiary level on normal commercial terms, the Board has approved the transactions under the Sale Agreements and the independent non-executive Directors have confirmed that the terms of the transactions under the Sale Agreements are fair and reasonable, the transactions under the Sale Agreements are on normal commercial terms and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole, the Sale Agreements are subject to annual review, reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules, but are exempt from the circular and shareholders' approval requirements under the Listing Rules.

The Board is pleased to announce that on 27 December 2018, Hubei Golden Three Gorges, a subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Sale Agreements in relation to the sale of paper cigarette packages.

PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE SALE AGREEMENTS

The principal terms of the Sale Agreements are set out as follows:

(i) Jiangsu Sale Agreements Date: 27 December 2018 Parties: (a) Hubei Golden Three Gorges (b) China Tobacco Jiangsu Description of the transactions: Pursuant to the Jiangsu Sale Agreements, Hubei Golden Three Gorges agreed to supply to China Tobacco Jiangsu, and China Tobacco Jiangsu agreed to purchase from Hubei Golden Three Gorges, paper cigarette packages for a sub-brand of cigarette brand ''Su Yan (Shui Yun) (蘇煙(水韻))'' at the unit price ranging from approximately RMB0.385 per piece to RMB1.65 per piece; and a sub-brand of the cigarette brand ''Su Yan (Tian Yun) (蘇煙(甜韻))'' at the unit price ranging from approximately RMB0.385 to RMB1.65 per piece, for the period from the date of the Jiangsu Sale Agreements to 31 December 2018. The actual quantity of the paper cigarette packages to be purchased by China Tobacco Jiangsu, and the time and place of delivery of the products concerned shall conform to the purchase orders by China Tobacco Jiangsu. China Tobacco Jiangsu shall settle the payment according to the relevant terms set out in the Jiangsu Sale Agreements.

(ii) Guizhou Sale Agreements Date: 27 December 2018 Parties: (a) Hubei Golden Three Gorges (b) China Tobacco Guizhou



Description of the transactions:

Pursuant to the Guizhou Sale Agreements, Hubei Golden Three Gorges agreed to supply to China Tobacco Guizhou, and China Tobacco Guizhou agreed to purchase from Hubei Golden Three Gorges, paper cigarette packages for a sub-brand of cigarette brand ''Gui Yan (Jin Bai He) (貴煙(金百合))'' at the unit price ranging from approximately RMB0.2946 to RMB1.2064 per piece for the period from the date of the Guizhou Sale Agreements to 31 December 2018.

The actual quantity of the paper cigarette packages to be purchased by China Tobacco Guizhou, and the time and place of delivery of the products concerned shall conform to the purchase orders by China Tobacco Guizhou. China Tobacco Guizhou shall settle the payment according to the relevant terms set out in the Guizhou Sale Agreements.

ANNUAL CAPS OF THE SALE AGREEMENTS

It is proposed that the annual caps of the transactions contemplated under the Sale Agreements will not exceed RMB42,056,000 for the period from the date of the Sale Agreements to 31 December 2018.

The unit prices of the paper cigarette packages were determined based on the prevailing market prices for paper cigarette packages of similar nature that were provided by Hubei Golden Three Gorges to independent third parties, and the expected production costs involved to produce the paper cigarette packages.

In arriving at the annual caps as contemplated under the Sale Agreements, the Directors had considered the expected total quantities of paper cigarette packages to be purchased by each of China Tobacco Jiangsu and China Tobacco Guizhou from Hubei Golden Three Gorges as specified in the relevant tender documents and/or the Sale Agreements.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO THE SALE AGREEMENTS

The sale of paper cigarette packages is within the ordinary course of business of the Group. The Directors consider that the sale of paper cigarette packages by Hubei Golden Three Gorges to China Tobacco Jiangsu and China Tobacco Guizhou will ensure the Group a steady income.

Having considered the above reasons and taking into consideration that (i) the Sale Agreements were entered into based on the tender result of the relevant products; and (ii) the selling prices of the paper cigarette packages are fixed under the Sale Agreements, the Board (including independent non-executive Directors) considers that the Sale Agreements were entered into on normal commercial terms comparable to those offered by other Provincial Tobacco Industrial Companies, in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group, and such transactions have been negotiated on an arm's length basis, and the terms of the Sale Agreements and the respective annual caps are fair and reasonable, and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

The Board has approved the transactions under the Sale Agreements and the independent non-executive Directors have confirmed that the terms of the transactions under the Sale Agreements are fair and reasonable, the transactions under the Sale Agreements are on normal commercial terms and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

PARTIES AND RELATIONSHIPS OF THE PARTIES

Hubei Golden Three Gorges

Hubei Golden Three Gorges is a company established in the PRC with limited liability and is indirectly owned as to approximately 82.86% by the Company and approximately 17.14% by Hubei Three Gorges as at the date of this announcement. Hubei Golden Three Gorges is principally engaged in the design, printing and sales of paper cigarette packages and, to a lesser extent, social product paper packages, in the PRC.

China Tobacco Jiangsu and China Tobacco Guizhou

Hubei Three Gorges holds approximately 17.14% equity interest in Hubei Golden Three Gorges, which is a subsidiary of the Company. Hence, Hubei Three Gorges is a connected person of the Company at subsidiary level.

To the best knowledge of the Directors after making reasonable enquiries, although 湖北省 煙草專賣局 (Hubei Tobacco Monopoly Administration) is the registered equity holder of Hubei Three Gorges, the Directors consider China Tobacco Hubei, which is a subsidiary of CNTC, to be the de facto holding company of Hubei Three Gorges and hence, China Tobacco Hubei is an associate of Hubei Three Gorges under Rule 14A.13 of the Listing Rules and accordingly a connected person of the Company.

To the best knowledge of the Directors after making reasonable enquiries, each of China Tobacco Jiangsu and China Tobacco Guizhou is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CNTC, the holding company of China Tobacco Hubei. Therefore, each of China Tobacco Jiangsu and China Tobacco Guizhou is an associate of Hubei Three Gorges under Rule 14A.13 of the Listing Rules and is therefore, a connected person of the Company. Each of China Tobacco Jiangsu and China Tobacco Guizhou is principally engaged in the production and sale of tobacco products.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

Each of China Tobacco Jiangsu and China Tobacco Guizhou is a connected person of the Company at subsidiary level and their relationship with the Company is set out in the paragraph headed ''PARTIES AND RELATIONSHIPS OF THE PARTIES'' of this announcement. Accordingly, the transactions under the Sale Agreements constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

As (i) one or more of the applicable percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules for the Sale Agreements, on an annual basis and in aggregate, will be more than 5%; and (ii) the transactions under the Sale Agreements are transactions between the Group and connected persons at the subsidiary level on normal commercial terms, the Board has approved the transactions under the Sale Agreements and the independent non-executiveDirectors have confirmed that the terms of the transactions under the Sale Agreements are fair and reasonable, the transactions under the Sale Agreements are on normal commercial terms and in the interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole, the Sale Agreements are subject to annual review, reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules, but are exempt from the circular and shareholders' approval requirements under the Listing Rules.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meaning:

''Board'' the board of Directors

''China Tobacco Guizhou'' 貴州中煙工業有限責任公司 (China Tobacco Guizhou

Industrial Co., Ltd.*), one of the 18 Provincial Tobacco Industrial Companies