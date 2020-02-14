Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tourism activity boosted by the external markets in December. 2019 preliminary results point to an acceleration in guests and overnight stays

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 08:00am EST
Summary

In December 2019, the tourism accommodation sector registered 1.6 million guests and 3.5 million overnight stays, corresponding to year-on-year rates of change of +10.2% and +8.2%, respectively (+12.6% and +7.4% in November 2019, in the same order). Overnight stays of residents grew by 4.6% (+14.7% in November) and those of non-residents increased by 10.4% (+4.3% in the preceding month).
In December 2019, the average stay (2.23 nights) decreased by 1.8% (-0.4% in the case of residents and -4.5% for non-residents). The net bed occupancy rate (31.2%) increased by 0.9 p.p. (+0.2 p.p. in November).
Total revenue increased by 9.6% (+10.3% in November) attaining EUR 205.8 million. Revenue from accommodation stood at EUR 141.1 million, growing by 9.9% (+9.5% in the preceding month).
The average revenue per available room (RevPAR) increased by 5.0% to EUR 27.9 (+3.0% in the preceding month). The average daily rate (ADR) reached EUR 73.3, increasing by 1.6% (+0.9% in the preceding month).
When considering the whole year 2019 (preliminary data), the tourism accommodation establishments registered 27.0 million guests and 69.9 million overnight stays, corresponding to year-on-year growth rates of 7.3% and 4.1% respectively (+5.3% and +3.2% in 2018). The internal market contributed with 21.1 million overnight stays (+6.2%; +6.9% in 2018) and the external markets were responsible for 48.8 million overnight stays (+3.3%; +1.8% in 2018). The total revenue increased by 7.3% and revenue from accommodation grew by 7.1% (+8.3% and +9.3% in 2018). The average revenue per available room (RevPAR) increased by 2.0% and stood at EUR 49.4 (+3.8% in 2018). The average daily rate (ADR) reached EUR 88.7, which stood for an increase of 1.9% (+0.8% in 2018).
The United Kingdom remained the main inbound market in 2019, representing 19.2% of total overnight stays from non-residents. This year, British guests increased by 5.9% (-2.7% in 2018) and overnight stays grew by 1.5% (-5.4% in 2018).


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 12:59:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:14aMERKO EHITUS : Construction contract in Estonia (school building in Tallinn)
AQ
08:12aTOTAL CONSIDERS STOPPING FUEL OIL SALES FOR POWER : Ceo
RE
08:12aIMMUNOMEDICS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:12aRECORDATI : Preliminary 2019 results confirm continued growth of sales and profits. sales +9.6%. ebitda +9.0%
GL
08:11aCOCA COLA : Schweppes to Resume Production of Mazoe
AQ
08:11aUNILEVER NIGERIA : Board Appoints Cruz As Managing Director
AQ
08:11aSVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN : Handelsbanken publishes its Sustainability Report for 2019 today
AQ
08:11aSPIN MASTER : The Etch A Sketch® Brand Draws in the Classics with a Series of Limited Edition Collaborations to Mark 60th Anniversary Year
PR
08:10aPRICER PUBL : Launches Plaza – A New and Enhanced Architecture for Smart Retail In-Store Services and Business Models at EuroShop 2020
PU
08:10aNEXAM CHEMICAL (PUBL) : Year-End Report 1 January – 31 December 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : 4Q Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda Rose
2JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION : RESULTS AND FORECAST BRIEFING THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 2020（P..
3GLAXOSMITHKLINE : AstraZeneca 2020 forecasts hit by coronavirus, shares dive
4CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY : CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : A timeline on rail disruptions by anti-pipelin..
5TESLA INC. : TESLA : plots $2bn stock issue as it plugs into recent surge in shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group