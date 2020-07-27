Log in
Tourism summer season 2020: number of nights spent in June decreased by 59%

07/27/2020 | 03:06am EDT

Press release: 12.287-127/20

Vienna, 2020-07-27 - 5.21 million nights spentwere registered in Austria's accommodation facilities in June 2020, according to preliminary results from Statistics Austria. This corresponds to a decrease of 58.6% compared to the same month of the previous year. The number of nights spent by non-resident guests fell by almost three quarters (-73.8%) and that of resident guests by one quarter (-24.0%). Despite the opening of accommodation establishments at the end of May, massive slumps in tourism were registered due to the COVID-19 crisis. All foreign markets of origin fell sharply, e.g. Germany -65.0%, Switzerland and Liechtenstein -66.6% and the Netherlands -86.3%. In some cases, nights spent declined by even more than 90% - this was the case for countries like France, the United Kingdom, the United States, Denmark, Russia or Sweden.

All types of accommodation establishments were affected by the decline in nights spent. It was highest for hotels in the 5/4 star category with -63.6%, followed by establishments in the 3 star category (-62.4%) and 2/1 star hotels (-61.9%). The lowest decrease was registered in private accommodation establishments with -42.8%. On a regional level, Vienna had the most significant downturn with -87.9%, while Burgenland recorded the relatively smallest reduction at -34.6%.

The number of guestsalso fell by 61.5% to 1.68 million (non-resident guests -76.4%, resident guests -31.5%).

Due to the closures in the accommodation industry up to 29 May 2020, the number of nights spent in May and June 2020 was by 14.07 million lower than in the same period of the previous year. With a total of 5.99 million nights spent, this corresponds to a decrease of 70.2%.

Despite the strong winter months January and February, nights spent in the current calendar year 2020 accounted to 48.21 million. This was 36.8% less than in the first half of 2019. If the result of nights spent from January to June 2019 is used as a basis for comparison, the declines due to the Corona pandemic can be estimated at about 28 million.

For further information please refer to the German version.

Information on methods:Within the scope of the monthly overnight statistics, the arrivals and nights spent are provided by rented tourist accommodation establishments in communities with more than 1 000 nights spent per year. Thus, of the 2 095 Austrian communities, 1 566 reporting communities transmit data to Statistics Austria monthly. The survey units are commercial and private tourist accommodation establishments, which transmit their data to the relevant reporting community. For further information related to methodology see 'Standard documentation '.
The winter season considers the period November to April, the summer season the period May to October.

For further inquiries please contact Directorate Spatial Statistics, Statistics Austria:
Peter LAIMER, Tel.: +43 (1) 71128-7849 resp. peter.laimer@statistik.gv.at;
Jürgen WEIß, Tel.: +43 (1) 71128-7974 resp. juergen.weiss@statistik.gv.at

Media owner, producer and publisher:
STATISTICS AUSTRIA, Federal Institution under Public Law
1110 Wien, Guglgasse 13, Tel.: +43 (1) 71128-7777
presse@statistik.gv.at © STATISTICS AUSTRIA

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 07:05:16 UTC
