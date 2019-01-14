Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tower 16 Capital Partners Purchases Hillside Village Apartments, Its First Multifamily Project in Inland Empire, for $11 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 08:25pm EST

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tower 16 Capital Partners, in a joint venture with Henley USA, has acquired Hillside Village Apartments, an 80-unit multifamily project in San Bernardino, for $11 million from a private seller. This is the first of many acquisitions the company plans to make in the Inland Empire over the next 12 to 24 months.

“While this acquisition is small for us, it fits with our criteria of purchasing assets with significant operational upside and require capital improvements,” said Tower 16 Principal Mike Farley. “Our plan is to replicate our growth in the Las Vegas market, where we now have 1,600 units, as we assemble a portfolio of multifamily properties with considerable upside.”

Hillside Village is located at 2196 Kendall Drive in San Bernardino, within one mile of California State University, San Bernardino, a strong submarket with median incomes of $57,000. The apartment complex is near parks, freeways, Loma Linda University and Victoria Gardens open-air shopping destination.

Hillside Village features one- and two-bedroom apartments with covered parking and private balconies or patios, a pool, spa, fitness center and laundry facilities. 

“We are excited about the Hillside Village acquisition as part of a larger acquisition strategy in the Inland Empire,” says Tower 16 Principal Tyler Pruett. “There is a huge need for affordable housing options as the Inland Empire continues to attract new people to the region from more expensive coastal markets.”

Demand for apartments in the Inland Empire soared to a level not seen in 16 years at the end of 2018, according to the Riverside Press-Enterprise, with vacancy rates of 3.4 percent. The average monthly rent in the region is $1,504 per month, a 5.5 percent increase over the year before, and rents exceeded $1,700 in several western San Bernardino County cities.

Real estate brokers Warren Berzack and Slavic Zlatkin of Lee & Associates represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction.

About Tower 16 Capital Partners LLC

Tower 16 Capital Partners, LLC is a commercial real estate investment and management company focused on acquiring and managing value-add investments in the Western United States. Headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif., Tower 16 was founded by principals Mike Farley and Tyler Pruett who have over 35 years of combined institutional real estate experience with an emphasis on value-add investing. The principals have managed, repositioned and developed over 300 properties with a combined market value in excess of $2 billion for large public companies and premier private equity firms.

Media Contacts: Anton Communications
Vanessa Showalter  vshowalter@antonpr.com
Genevieve Anton  ganton@antonpr.com

tower 16 (2).png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:15pEyes on Newcrest as gold dealmaking heats up
RE
10:14pFITBIT : 5 Tips to Handle Common Winter Running Pains
PU
10:02pOil rises 1 percent on supply cuts, but economic slowdown weighs on outlook
RE
10:00pOil rises one percent on supply cuts, but economic slowdown weighs on outlook
RE
09:54pMONEX : TradeStation Group Announces Plans to Enter Cryptocurrency Markets in 2019 Through Its “TradeStation Crypto” Subsidiary
PU
09:51pALLIANCE MINERAL ASSETS : Singapore's Alliance Minerals reframes lithium supply deal, looks for new partners
RE
09:47pSAPPHIRE : Subsidiary Awarded EPC Contract of RMB 832 million Related to its Public-Private-Partnership ("PPP") Project in Chengdu
AQ
09:38pFUJITSU : and TC3 Promote Quantum Inspired Digital Annealer Next-Generation Architecture in Topcoder Contest
AQ
09:35pESSILORLUXOTTICA : Arrest over short-sighted fraud
AQ
09:34pORION MINERALS : Prieska Mineral Resource Exceeds 30Mt @ 3.7% Zn & 1.2% Cu
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : prepares bankruptcy filing after California wildfires
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Volkswagen to invest $800 million, build new electric vehicle in U.S.
3Oil rises one percent on supply cuts, but economic slowdown weighs on outlook
4DEUTSCHE POST : DEUTSCHE POST AG: Deutsche Post comments on report about upcoming pricing regulation
5CHINA AOYUAN GROUP LTD : CHINA AOYUAN : PROPOSED ISSUE OF USD SENIOR NOTES

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.