Tower MSA Partners :' Dan Anders to Discuss Metrics for MSAs and Claims Settlement Strategies at WCI 2019

07/24/2019 | 06:03am EDT

Tower MSA Partners’ Chief Compliance Officer Dan Anders will present two sessions at the Workers’ Compensation Institute (WCI) Workers’ Compensation Educational Conference, August 11-14.

Optimizing Settlement Outcomes by Measuring and Managing MSA Costs,” starts at 9 a.m. on August 14 and covers various metrics used to evaluate Medicare Secondary Payer compliance programs, how to use metrics, and how to reverse-engineer the results to contain the costs of Medicare Set-Asides. Moderated by AMAXX CEO Michael Stack, the session features American Airline’s Kris Salle and Anders.

“Many companies do not know how many of their MSAs contain prescription drugs or even their average CMS-approved allocation,” Anders said. “Metrics help identify program weaknesses that can be addressed through appropriate claims management and clinical interventions as well as the MSA drafting and submission processes.”

Measuring and managing outcomes is also the theme of WCI-TV, which features interviews with these and other experts. Sponsored by Tower, WCI-TV airs throughout the convention center, on shuttles and in guest rooms during the conference and appear on WCI’s website and on YouTube.

For the second session at 10:15 a.m., Marques Torbert, CEO of Ametros, a professional administrator, and Joe Bornstein of Arcadia Settlements Group join Salle, Anders and Stack for “Allaying the MSA Fear at the Time of Settlement.”

“Fears on both sides delay settlements and increase claims costs,” Anders explained. “Employers worry that the MSA cost will be too high; injured workers fear funds will be too low.”

Experts discuss ways to overcome both sets of concerns, including intervention driven allocation processes, structured settlements to extend funds over the injured worker’s lifetime, and professional administration with medical and pharmacy discounts and reporting services to support the injured worker post-settlement. Case studies will illustrate how combining these strategies make settlements feasible for all parties.

More information on the conference is available at https://www.wci360.com.

About Tower MSA Partners

Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, Tower MSA Partners leverages the latest technology to seamlessly integrate and manage all aspects of MSP compliance from Section 111 reporting, conditional payment resolution and MSA optimization through settlement. For more information, visit www.towermsa.com and www.mspcomplianceblog.com.


© Business Wire 2019
