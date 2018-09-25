Tower MSA Partners : Publishes White Paper to Guide Settling Parties on Medicare and Future Medical Considerations

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has signaled its
intent to expand its voluntary Workers Compensation Medicare Set-Aside
review program to liability. However, CMS is not expected to announce a
liability review process any time soon, leaving parties to settlements
uncertain of how to ensure settlements protect Medicare’s interests.
To provide context and guidance on Medicare Secondary Payer
considerations in liability settlements, especially future medicals,
Tower MSA Partners has published a white paper “Navigating
Through the Fog: Medicare, Future Medicals & Liability Settlements.”
Written by Tower’s Chief Compliance Officer Dan Anders, the white paper
can be downloaded from https://tinyurl.com/WPTower
.
“There is a great deal of uncertainty among the legal community,” Anders
said. “Lawyers are concerned that CMS may seek reimbursement from
attorneys, injured parties and even insurers or just simply deny payment
for injury-related medical care.”
The white paper reviews the incremental process CMS has taken to address
liability settlements to date, explains CMS’s authority to implement a
Liability Medicare Set-Aside (LMSA) review program, and offers advice to
settling parties who are currently handling liability settlements.
