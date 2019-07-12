Tower Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation into Whether the Sale of Tower International, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – TOWR
NEW YORK, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Tower International, Inc. (NYSE: TOWR) to Autokiniton Global Group (“AGG”) for $31.00 per share is fair to Tower shareholders. On behalf of Tower shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.
The Tower merger investigation concerns whether Tower and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws and/or their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Tower shareholders; (2) determine whether AGG is underpaying for Tower; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Tower shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.
