TowerJazz Receives Supplier Excellence Award from Infineon

Ranking the highest supplier score for technical and customer support, delivery performance, collaboration and commitment

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, February 28, 2019 – TowerJazz, the global specialty foundry leader, today announced it has received the 2018 Supplier Excellence Award from Infineon Technologies AG, a world leader in semiconductor solutions for energy efficiency, mobility, security, IoT and data transfer. Ranking the highest score for two consecutive quarters in 2018, this award recognizes TowerJazz’s valuable continued commitment, superb technical and customer support, collaboration and delivery performance.

Infineon utilizes TowerJazz’s Transfer Optimization and development Process Services (TOPS) for its ATV (Automotive) and PMM (Power Management) divisions supplying high-end power management products. These services provide best-in-class transfer methodologies and, if needed, the development of customers’ manufacturing processes, enabling the expansion of their manufacturing capacity and technological capabilities.

“We are highly honored to receive this award from Infineon, validating our continued commitment to address our customers’ technological and logistical needs, by providing manufacturing excellence, leading edge process expertise and on-time delivery. We look forward to continue to expand our collaboration and long-term business relationship with Infineon”, said Zmira Shternfeld-Lavie, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Transfer, Optimization and development Process Services Business Unit (TOPS).

About TowerJazz

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM, TASE: TSEM) and its subsidiaries operate collectively under the brand name TowerJazz, the global specialty foundry leader. TowerJazz manufactures next-generation integrated circuits (ICs) in growing markets such as consumer, industrial, automotive, medical and aerospace and defense. TowerJazz's advanced technology is comprised of a broad range of customizable process platforms such as: SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management (BCD and 700V), and MEMS. TowerJazz also provides world-class design enablement for a quick and accurate design cycle as well as Transfer Optimization and development Process Services (TOPS) to IDMs and fabless companies that need to expand capacity. To provide multi-fab sourcing and extended capacity for its customers, TowerJazz operates two manufacturing facilities in Israel (150mm and 200mm), two in the U.S. (200mm) and three facilities in Japan (two 200mm and one 300mm).

