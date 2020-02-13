Town Ray : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT RESUMPTION OF OPERATION OF FACTORY IN HUIZHOU, THE PRC

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

RESUMPTION OF OPERATION OF FACTORY IN HUIZHOU, THE PRC

Reference is made to the announcements of Town Ray Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') dated 3 February 2020 and 10 February 2020 (the ''Announcements'') in relation to the suspension of operation of the Group's factory in Huizhou of Guangdong Province, the PRC (the ''PRC Factory''). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcements. Shareholders and investors are advised to refer to the Announcements for details of the suspension of operation of the PRC Factory.

The Board would like to announce that after inspection being done at the PRC Factory by the relevant government authority, the Group received an official notice made pursuant to the Notice from the relevant government authority yesterday approving the resumption of operation of the PRC Factory. As such, the PRC Factory has fully resumed its operation and production today. The Group will continue to comply with the relevant requirements under the Notice and other policies issued by the government of the PRC. The Company will make further announcements as and when necessary.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised not to place undue reliance on the aforesaid information and they are advised to exercise caution in dealing in the shares of the Company.

Town Ray Holdings Limited

Chan Kam Kwong Charles

Chairman and non-executive Director

Hong Kong, 14 February 2020

