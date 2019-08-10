Log in
Town and Country Financial : Andre Curtis Named Branch Manager of Town and Country Bank's Wabash Location

0
08/10/2019 | 09:56pm EDT

Town and Country Bank is pleased to announce that Andre Curtis will serve as Branch Manager for the company's Wabash location.

'Andre has been instrumental in our success in the Springfield market. He brings passion and teamwork when building long-term relationships with both clients and associates. I am excited to have him part of our leadership team,' said Wendy J Kernan, SVP, Director of Branch Services.

'Town and Country Bank really stands by their motto 'Side by Side.' Every day, I see co-workers putting their best foot forward to ensure that our customers are getting the best experience possible. I just celebrated my one-year anniversary, and I am glad to be a part of the Town and Country Family,' said Curtis.

Curtis received a certificate in medical assistance from the Midwest Technical Institute in 2007 and is currently pursuing a bachelor's degree in Business Management from South University. He brings with him eight years of banking experience, beginning as a teller in 2011.

Curtis was born in Landstuhl, Germany and has lived in Springfield for over 20 years. He is the proud father of two beautiful children, Collin and Arianna, who mean the world to him. He is very family-oriented, having grown up with step, adopted, and biological siblings who he is all close to.

Disclaimer

Town and Country Financial Corporation published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2019 01:55:01 UTC
