Town and Country Financial : Bank Welcomes Meri Jones as Branch Manager of Jacksonville Location

09/13/2019 | 04:32pm EDT

Town and Country Bank is pleased to announce that Meri Jones will serve as Branch Manager for the company's Jacksonville location.

'Town and Country Bank is thrilled to welcome Meri Jones as the newest addition to our Branch Services team. Her professional experience as a Branch Manager and proven record of translating objectives into actionable plans will be an asset to the Jacksonville community,' said Wendy J. Kernan, SVP, Director of Branch Services.

'My favorite part of banking is providing customers the best overall experience possible through exceptional customer service. I am excited about this opportunity with Town and Country Bank and look forward to assisting individuals and businesses with their financial needs,' said Jones.

Since 1993, Jones has worked in finance and banking and served as a Branch Manager for the majority of her career. She comes to Town and Country Bank with over 20 years of operational experience, in which a number of her accomplishments include previously opening a branch for a bank and achieving over $1,000,000 in growth. Jones' efforts throughout her career as a Branch Manager have additionally led to one of her former locations being awarded Branch of the Year in 2018 (out of 14 locations).

Jones was born and raised in Jacksonville. After living in Athens for nearly 20 years, Jones and her husband, Richard, returned to Jacksonville in 2011, which is where they currently reside. The Joneses have two adult children, Kenzie and Dylan.

Disclaimer

Town and Country Financial Corporation published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 20:31:01 UTC
