Town and Country Financial : Chris Brooks Joins Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services

06/03/2019 | 06:04pm EDT

Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services welcomes Chris Brooks to their lending team. Brooks has joined Town and Country as a Mortgage Loan Officer at their Loan Production Office located at 404 Hershey Avenue in Bloomington.

'We are delighted to have Chris as part of the Town and Country family. His professional experience in financial lending and dedication to building meaningful relationships with clients strengthens our growing team,' said Dana M. Dow, President, Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services.

'My goal has always been to make owning a home a stress-free experience. By joining Town and Country, I am committed to bringing value to my clients by providing unsurpassed service, a wide range of loan products, and focused individualized attention,' said Chris.

Brooks graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a Bachelor's Degree in Liberal Arts in 2006 and soon after earned a Master's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix.

Chris, his wife, Alison, and their children, Titus and Mya, are returning to Bloomington. Chris and his family initially established themselves in the community after he previously worked at State Farm. Alison is a teacher at Bloomington High School, and they are both very excited to come back to the area.

Outside of his involvement with his family, Chris enjoys golfing and coaching basketball. He has coached at the collegiate level for six years and at the high school level for four.

Disclaimer

Town and Country Financial Corporation published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 22:03:01 UTC
