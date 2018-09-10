Log in
Town and Country Financial : Howard Martin Joins Town and Country Bank

09/10/2018 | 04:42pm CEST

Howard Martin Joins Town and Country Bank

Town and Country Bank (TCB) is pleased to announce a new member of the commercial lending team, Howard Martin. Howard serves as Vice President, Commercial Banking Officer, and is responsible for new business development within Springfield and the surrounding markets, focusing on Commercial and Industrial (C&I) and Commercial Real Estate (CRE) lending within the respective markets.

'We are very pleased to welcome Howard to the Town and Country family,' said Steve Gnuse, Executive Vice President and Community Bank President for Sangamon County. 'With over 20 years' experience in new business development, leadership and management, combined with his supervisory skills and result-oriented outlook, he will help us to continue to provide high-quality service to our customers.'

'I am excited to join a bank that emphasizes building relationships with customers and the communities it serves,' said Howard. TCB is a growing community bank, and I look forward to being a part of the continued success.'

Howard received his bachelor's degree in psychology from Boston University in Boston. He comes to TCB from Midland States Bank in Champaign where he served as Community Bank President.

Howard resides in Mt. Zion, Ill.

Disclaimer

Town and Country Financial Corporation published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 14:41:06 UTC
