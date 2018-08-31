Log in
Town and Country Financial : Lee Getchius Joins Town and Country Bank

08/31/2018 | 06:07pm CEST

Lee Getchius Joins Town and Country Bank

Town and Country Bank (TCB) is pleased to announce a new member of the commercial lending team, Lee Getchius. Lee serves as Vice President, Commercial Banking Officer, and works with businesses to provide lending and cash management solutions in McLean County and surrounding counties.

'We welcome Lee's experience to TCB and particularly his passion for client engagement and community involvement,' said Dave Rutledge, Executive Vice President and Community Bank President of the bank's Loan Production Office (LPO) in Bloomington. 'His 15-plus years of experience in banking, most of which was spent working on the commercial side, along with his deep ties to the community will help us continue to grow and provide high-quality service to our customers.'

'I am excited to join a growing bank that emphasizes building relationships with customers and the communities it serves. Bloomington-Normal is an outstanding community, and community involvement is important to me,' said Lee.

Lee received his bachelor's degree in finance from Illinois State University.

Lee and his wife, Ruth, live in Lexington, Ill.

Disclaimer

Town and Country Financial Corporation published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 16:06:02 UTC
