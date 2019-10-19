Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Town and Country Financial : Quincy High School Partners with Peoples Prosperity Bank to Offer “Shark Tank” Experience for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2019 | 09:11pm EDT

On October 23, 2019 starting at 1:15 p.m. in the Community Room of Peoples Prosperity Bank, three teams of aspiring entrepreneurs under the instruction for Mr. Justin Sievert will present their business plans to a panel of community experts. The three top scoring teams will receive funding to start their businesses.

As part of the strategic goals of Quincy High School to offer competency and experiential based learning, Principal Jody Steinke and Mr. Sievert partnered with Peoples Prosperity Bank to expand the current Peoples Prosperity Bank Financial Scholars Program to bring real-world entrepreneurship to the classroom. Community Bank President Jana Hattey presented effective methods of creating business plans as well as the requirements for securing an appropriate loan package for the proposed businesses. This presentation will supplement Mr. Sievert's economics curriculum. The classes have been broken into groups of 3-4 students; each group will prepare a business plan and presentation. Mr. Sievert will identify the top three teams based upon written business plan requirements.

The top three teams will then compete on October 23 in the Community Room of Peoples Prosperity Bank, where the top three teams will each be awarded up to $250 to start their businesses. The judging panel consists of Quincy City Treasurer, Linda Moore; John Wood Community College Dean of Business Services and Institutional Effectiveness, Josh Welker; Quincy Chamber of Commerce Board President, Will Duryea; and Peoples Prosperity Bank Vice President of Commercial Lending, Kelly Stupasky.

'At Peoples Prosperity Bank, our mission is to empower the financial well-being of our community one person at a time. As a community bank, we believe in bringing financial education to our students and being an advocate and trusted partner for small businesses. We are very proud to partner with Principal Steinke and Mr. Seivert and to have an unbelievable panel dedicated to financial education and success in our community,' said Jana Hattey, Community Bank President of Peoples Prosperity Bank.

If you would like more information about this event or would like to set up an interview, please contact Jana Hattey at 217-641-2011 or [email protected].

Disclaimer

Town and Country Financial Corporation published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2019 01:10:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:11pQANTAS AIRWAYS : tests world's longest commercial flight from New York to Sydney
RE
09:11pTOWN AND COUNTRY FINANCIAL : Quincy High School Partners with Peoples Prosperity Bank to Offer “Shark Tank” Experience for Aspiring Entrepreneurs
PU
08:51pVERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Reimbursement of Cystic Fibrosis Medicines SYMDEKO® (tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) for Eligible Patients Ages 12 and Older, and ORKAMBI® (lumacaftor/ivacaftor) in Children Ages 2 to 5, With Certain CFTR Mutations in Australia
PU
08:11pAAR : C130 tcg 2019
PU
08:06pNORDSON : YESTECH Showcases FX-940 ULTRA 3D AOI Inspection Solution at Productronica 2019
PU
07:30pVERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS :  Vertex Announces Reimbursement of Cystic Fibrosis Medicines SYMDEKO® (tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) for Eligible Patients Ages 12 and Older, and ORKAMBI® (lumacaftor/ivacaftor) in Children Ages 2 to 5, With Certain CFTR Mutations in Australia
BU
07:11pRUMBLEON : Get Ready To Start Calling the Jeep Grand Cherokee a Luxury SUV
PU
06:40pSPIN MASTER CELEBRATES ITS 25TH ANNIVERSARY WITH A CELEBRITY AND CHARITY PREMIERE SCREENING OF PAW PATROL™ : Mighty Pups Super Paws
AQ
05:38pCOUNTRY CLUB OF VIRGINIA : Parel, Tolles top PGA Tour Champions playoff opener
AQ
04:11pROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Uber Technologies, Inc. Investors of Important December 3rd Deadline in Securities Class Action – UBER
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : QANTAS AIRWAYS : tests world's longest commercial flight from New York to Sydney
2VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS : VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Reimbursement of Cystic Fibrosis Medicines SYMDEKO..
3NORDSON CORPORATION : NORDSON : YESTECH Showcases FX-940 ULTRA 3D AOI Inspection Solution at Productronica 201..
4SPIN MASTER CORP. : SPIN MASTER CELEBRATES ITS 25TH ANNIVERSARY WITH A CELEBRITY AND CHARITY PREMIERE SCREENIN..
5RUMBLEON, INC. : RUMBLEON : Get Ready To Start Calling the Jeep Grand Cherokee a Luxury SUV

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group