Town and Country Financial : Quincy High School Partners with Peoples Prosperity Bank to Offer “Shark Tank” Experience for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

On October 23, 2019 starting at 1:15 p.m. in the Community Room of Peoples Prosperity Bank, three teams of aspiring entrepreneurs under the instruction for Mr. Justin Sievert will present their business plans to a panel of community experts. The three top scoring teams will receive funding to start their businesses.

As part of the strategic goals of Quincy High School to offer competency and experiential based learning, Principal Jody Steinke and Mr. Sievert partnered with Peoples Prosperity Bank to expand the current Peoples Prosperity Bank Financial Scholars Program to bring real-world entrepreneurship to the classroom. Community Bank President Jana Hattey presented effective methods of creating business plans as well as the requirements for securing an appropriate loan package for the proposed businesses. This presentation will supplement Mr. Sievert's economics curriculum. The classes have been broken into groups of 3-4 students; each group will prepare a business plan and presentation. Mr. Sievert will identify the top three teams based upon written business plan requirements.

The top three teams will then compete on October 23 in the Community Room of Peoples Prosperity Bank, where the top three teams will each be awarded up to $250 to start their businesses. The judging panel consists of Quincy City Treasurer, Linda Moore; John Wood Community College Dean of Business Services and Institutional Effectiveness, Josh Welker; Quincy Chamber of Commerce Board President, Will Duryea; and Peoples Prosperity Bank Vice President of Commercial Lending, Kelly Stupasky.

'At Peoples Prosperity Bank, our mission is to empower the financial well-being of our community one person at a time. As a community bank, we believe in bringing financial education to our students and being an advocate and trusted partner for small businesses. We are very proud to partner with Principal Steinke and Mr. Seivert and to have an unbelievable panel dedicated to financial education and success in our community,' said Jana Hattey, Community Bank President of Peoples Prosperity Bank.

If you would like more information about this event or would like to set up an interview, please contact Jana Hattey at 217-641-2011 or [email protected].