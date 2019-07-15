Town and Country Financial : Sarah Nelson Joins Town and Country Bank as Area Branch Manager

Town and Country Bank is pleased to announce that Sarah Nelson will serve as Area Branch Manager for the company's Wabash, Dirksen, and MacArthur Boulevard locations.

'We are very excited to have Sarah as a new member of the Town and Country Bank family. Her devotion to building positive working relationships with clients and assisting them with all their banking needs is an asset to our Springfield Branch Services team,' said Wendy J Kernan, SVP, Director of Branch Services.

'My passion is to help businesses and individuals in our community achieve their financial goals. I am thrilled to join the team at Town and Country Bank and fulfill the organization's mission of, 'Empowering the financial well-being of our communities, one person at a time.' I look forward to continuing to advocate for my clients' needs through leadership and exceptional customer service,' said Sarah.

Nelson graduated from the University of Illinois Springfield with a Bachelor's Degree in Liberal Arts in 2011 and earned a Master's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix in 2017. In addition to her education, Nelson comes to Town and Country Bank with more than 14 years of experience in banking.

Sarah and her husband, Lance, are the parents of two children, Gabriella and Kyler. The Nelsons currently reside in Chatham. Sarah is actively involved in her community by serving as a Board Member for Sojourn Shelter and Services.