Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Town and Country Financial : Sarah Nelson Joins Town and Country Bank as Area Branch Manager

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 03:45pm EDT

Town and Country Bank is pleased to announce that Sarah Nelson will serve as Area Branch Manager for the company's Wabash, Dirksen, and MacArthur Boulevard locations.

'We are very excited to have Sarah as a new member of the Town and Country Bank family. Her devotion to building positive working relationships with clients and assisting them with all their banking needs is an asset to our Springfield Branch Services team,' said Wendy J Kernan, SVP, Director of Branch Services.

'My passion is to help businesses and individuals in our community achieve their financial goals. I am thrilled to join the team at Town and Country Bank and fulfill the organization's mission of, 'Empowering the financial well-being of our communities, one person at a time.' I look forward to continuing to advocate for my clients' needs through leadership and exceptional customer service,' said Sarah.

Nelson graduated from the University of Illinois Springfield with a Bachelor's Degree in Liberal Arts in 2011 and earned a Master's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix in 2017. In addition to her education, Nelson comes to Town and Country Bank with more than 14 years of experience in banking.

Sarah and her husband, Lance, are the parents of two children, Gabriella and Kyler. The Nelsons currently reside in Chatham. Sarah is actively involved in her community by serving as a Board Member for Sojourn Shelter and Services.

Disclaimer

Town and Country Financial Corporation published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 19:44:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:11pMARKETS RIGHT NOW : Stocks end a wobbly day slightly higher
AQ
04:11pCYBERFORT SOFTWARE, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
04:11pApplied Optoelectronics to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
04:11pInterpace Diagnostics Acquires Cancer Genetics' Biopharma Services Business Supported by Investment from Ampersand Capital Partners
GL
04:11pQUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 6, 2019
BU
04:11pTarga Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units
GL
04:10pSAVING ON FOOD COSTS : Meal Planning and Budgeting Tips
PU
04:10pHOMOLOGY MEDICINES : 07/15/2019 Homology Medicines Appoints Alise Reicin, M.D., to the Board of Directors​
PU
04:10pMEDALLION FINANCIAL : July 15, 2019 (PDF File) Medallion Financial Corp. Hires Director of Strategic Partnerships at Medallion Bank
PU
04:10pDestiny Media Technologies Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : U.S. proposes barring big tech companies from offering financial services, digital currencies
2CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : is aiming for the upper end of its revenue forecast for the curre..
3WTI : CRUDE OIL : China June crude oil throughput rises to record on new plants
4HOLD THE BEERS: Budweiser APAC IPO hit by investor push-back
5ADMIRAL GROUP : Cost of British car insurance rises in second quarter - survey

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About