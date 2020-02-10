Log in
Town of Davie and Surrounding Communities Celebrate Opening of Staybridge Suites

02/10/2020 | 02:01pm EST

Boost to local economy made possible by international investment

Local government, community and industry leaders gathered Wednesday, January 22, to welcome the new Staybridge Suites to the community of local businesses. The property is poised to make a significant positive impact on the local economy.

The hotel hosted the Town of Davie Mayor as well as representatives from community leadership, the regional chamber of commerce and key investor American Lending Center (ALC) to showcase the property and celebrate this new addition to the local tourism industry. The Staybridge is located just minutes from the white sand beaches of South Florida, the Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport, and attractions like the mangroves of Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park and Anne Kolb Nature Center.

The property received key funding from ALC and the EB-5 program, through which ALC brings international investment into developing areas and supports new job creation. “We are proud to partner with the Staybridge and support local American entrepreneurs," stated John Shen, CEO of ALC. “This property demonstrates the significant and lasting impact international investment can have in supporting communities across the country."

ALC has achieved a 100 percent construction success rate over its 75 investment projects across 19 states since 2010. The company’s focus on placing investments exclusively in the senior loan structure has created the best capital protection for investors throughout the EB-5 process. Its rigorous construction management system led by highly successful third parties, in coordination with the senior loan operation, has driven the consistent success of its investments.

“We are thrilled to celebrate with our partners and investors as we join the regional tourism industry add new energy,” remarked Amin Gulamali, Owner of the Staybridge Suites. "Staybridge is committed to cultivating local economic growth and enhancing the community as a whole."

About American Lending Center

American Lending Center (ALC) is a licensed finance lender and U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Service designated regional center held by Regional Centers Holding Group. ALC offers senior loan investment opportunities to immigrant investors through the employment-based fifth preference visa (EB-5) program. The company has successfully provided over 350 million dollars to American ventures and created over 10,000 full-time jobs throughout the US, and is committed to senior loan participation in support of growing credit worthy small-to-medium sized businesses in underserved areas.


© Business Wire 2020
