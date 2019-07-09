Log in
Town of Highland Park TX : Tree Trimming in the Alleys and Easements

07/09/2019 | 01:23am EDT
Posted on: July 8, 2019

Tree Trimming in the Alleys and Easements

Tree trimming of the alleys and easements is taking place in the Town this week and next week. The link to the map will allow you to see the which quadrant covers your neighborhood.



Quadrant D July 8, 9, 10

Quadrant C July 10, 11, 12

Quadrant A July 12 & 15

Quadrant B July 15 & 16

Link to Quadrant Map

Disclaimer

Town of Highland Park, TX published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 05:22:03 UTC
