Town of Highland Park TX : Tree Trimming in the Alleys and Easements

Posted on: July 8, 2019
Tree Trimming in the Alleys and Easements
Tree trimming of the alleys and easements is taking place in the Town this week and next week. The link to the map will allow you to see the which quadrant covers your neighborhood.
Link to Quadrant Map
Quadrant D July 8, 9, 10
Quadrant C July 10, 11, 12
Quadrant A July 12 & 15
Quadrant B July 15 & 16
