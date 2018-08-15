Town of San Anselmo CA : Lane Closure on Sir Francis Drake 8-16-18

Attention! Counter-commute lane closure on Sir Francis Drake (between Broadmoor Avenue and Mountain View Ave) this Thursday, Aug 16th9AM-11PM.

Ross Valley Sanitary District Work is scheduled to occur adjacent to the eastbound lanes of Sir Francis Drake Blvd on Thursday 8/16. Due to the proximity of the work to the east bound travel lanes, traffic heading east may be reduced to one lane for the duration. The work will involve methods that cannot be halted once begun and the task requires a continuous 14 hour work shift. The work will only effect the eastbound traffic, won't begin until after 9AM, and will only be in the counter commute direction during the afternoon rush hour. Traffic delays should be anticipated in the east bound direction of Sir Francis Drake Blvd during this time. Thank you for your patience while this important task is completed.

Additional Project Information:

This task is part of the 'San Anselmo - Nokomis and Meadowcroft Sewer Improvements' project. The project will rehabilitate 3,300 linear feet (LF) of sewer pipeline and include work on associated structures. This project is necessary to protect public health and the environment by reducing the risk of sewer overflows through the replacement of old or outdated system infrastructure.

Once complete, the project will enhance local wastewater system reliability and efficiency and improve system performance during wet weather. RVSD's goal is to complete the project with minimal impacts to residents, businesses and motorists; however, please expect some noise and dust in addition to lane closures and detours during construction.

For more information about the project see Project Information Sheet and July Road Work Notification. For questions, please contact the Construction Manager for RVSD 530-966-7901.