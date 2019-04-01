Log in
Town of San Anselmo CA : News from the San Anselmo Sustainability Commission

04/01/2019 | 08:52pm EDT

The latest Community Greenhouse Gas Emissions Report (2016 data) was presented at the March 26, 2019 Town Council meeting. San Anselmo publishes annual community greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions estimates through the Marin Climate & Energy Partnership (MCEP). Annual inventories help the Town to more closely monitor its progress in meeting its local goal to reduce community emissions 15% below baseline (2005) emissions by 2020 and to meet the statewide goal to reduce emissions 40% below 1990 levels by 2030. The report reviews emissions generated from the community from 2005 through 2016, the most recent year data is available. The inventory shows that the San Anselmo community has reduced emissions 24% since 2005 and met its 2020 goal seven years early. Emissions dropped from about 80,425 metric tons carbon dioxide equivalents (MTCO2e) in 2005 to 60,770 MTCO2e in 2016. The community needs to reduce emissions another 19,750 MTCO2e to meet the State target for 2030 and another 47,100 MTCO2e to meet the State target for 2050, which is 80% below 1990 levels.

The Sustainability Commission reported on their 2018-2019 accomplishments, including passage of the first EV Strategy and first Single Use Foodware Ordinance in Marin County, a student-led pilot project on kitchen composting, and successfully requesting the Town to waive electrical permit fees for solar permits and EV charging stations. In 2019 the Sustainability Commission will present an update of the Town Climate Action Plan, request the Town to fund actions in the EV Strategy, consider the iMatter/Sunrise Youth Green New Deal Resolution, and make recommendations on revised green building codes.

Disclaimer

Town of San Anselmo, CA published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 00:51:16 UTC
