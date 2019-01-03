TownSq Partners with Caliber Software to Bring Communication App to New Clients

Dallas, TX, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TownSq (pronounced Town Square) has partnered with Caliber Software to make TownSq, a groundbreaking, all-in-one app, available to Caliber’s clients including the board of directors and residents of the communities they serve.



TownSq is unlike any other app currently available on the market because it allows residents to socialize with their neighbors and gives them the convenience of direct communication with their community management team and board members. The innovative, user friendly app enables community members to connect, collaborate, and stay up-to-date with ease.



“TownSq’s game changing technology is now integrated with Caliber’s robust accounting software. This allows Caliber’s customers to offer their homeowners and residents all of the benefits of TownSq without the need to modify their current operational processes,” stated Hosanna Hanson, TownSq head of customer success. “We are excited to welcome Caliber to our family of growing integration partners.”



TownSq allows users to participate in forum discussions with neighbors, access newsfeed notifications and current account information, submit service requests, book amenities, make online payments, receive updates on requests, and access important association news and documents for better community living.



TownSq is available now, on iTunes and Google Play.



About TownSq

TownSq is the leading, global solution for better community living. Designed as the single source of truth for managing communities, TownSq delivers the most complete, mobile community experience by helping you connect, collaborate and stay informed on everything happening in your community – from daily management and ongoing maintenance to community programs and events. Our communities use TownSq to empower community management teams, board members and residents to experience community their way www.townsq.io.

