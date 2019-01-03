Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TownSq Partners with Caliber Software to Bring Communication App to New Clients

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 10:14pm CET

Dallas, TX, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TownSq (pronounced Town Square) has partnered with Caliber Software to make TownSq, a groundbreaking, all-in-one app, available to Caliber’s clients including the board of directors and residents of the communities they serve.

TownSq is unlike any other app currently available on the market because it allows residents to socialize with their neighbors and gives them the convenience of direct communication with their community management team and board members. The innovative, user friendly app enables community members to connect, collaborate, and stay up-to-date with ease.

“TownSq’s game changing technology is now integrated with Caliber’s robust accounting software. This allows Caliber’s customers to offer their homeowners and residents all of the benefits of TownSq without the need to modify their current operational processes,” stated Hosanna Hanson, TownSq head of customer success. “We are excited to welcome Caliber to our family of growing integration partners.”

TownSq allows users to participate in forum discussions with neighbors, access newsfeed notifications and current account information, submit service requests, book amenities, make online payments, receive updates on requests, and access important association news and documents for better community living.

TownSq is available now, on iTunes  and Google Play.

About TownSq
TownSq is the leading, global solution for better community living. Designed as the single source of truth for managing communities, TownSq delivers the most complete, mobile community experience by helping you connect, collaborate and stay informed on everything happening in your community – from daily management and ongoing maintenance to community programs and events. Our communities use TownSq to empower community management teams, board members and residents to experience community their way www.townsq.io.

0_medium_TownSqLogo.jpg 


Casey Alvarado
TownSq
214-627-1530
calvarado@mytownsq.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:35pValley National Bancorp to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings
GL
10:34pHANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE CAPITAL, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10:34pCME GROUP : Inc. Announces Fourth-Quarter and Year-End 2018 Earnings Release, Conference Call
PR
10:33pFather and son advised on opposite sides of Bristol-Celgene deal
RE
10:33pPERRIGO : Securities Class Action Filed Against Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) by Block & Leviton LLP; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
PR
10:32pCYTODYN INC. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:32pENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L P : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:32pSIFCO INDUSTRIES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10:32pTRANSOCEAN LTD. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:32pLEMONADE DAY : Teams Up with Gallup to Host Second Annual Briefing on Business Startup Challenges and Youth Entrepreneurship Opportunities on Thursday, Jan. 17, in Washington, D.C.
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Apple cuts sales forecast as China sales weaken; iPhone pricing in focus
2Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene for $74 billion in largest biopharma deal
3Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene for $74 billion in largest biopharma deal
4CELGENE CORPORATION : CELGENE : Shares Trade Well Below Takeover Price Premarket
5APPLE : Apple's warning a bad omen for Wall Street bulls

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.