Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Townsquare Media Investors, Have You Suffered Losses on Your Investment? You may be eligible to participate in a class action to recover your losses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 05:23pm EDT

Click here to contact the Portnoy Law Firm and participate in the action.

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into alleged violations of securities laws, and may file a lawsuit on behalf of investors to recover losses suffered by investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, including eligibility for appointment as a class representative.

The investigation focuses on whether Townsquare Media misled investors regarding its compliance with proper accounting practices. On June 9, 2020, Townsquare Media disclosed that it would report an impairment charge of approximately $39.4 million for its licenses and an impairment charge of approximately $69.0 million for its goodwill. The Company also announced that certain financial statements for fiscal years 2017, 2018 and 2019 should no longer be relied upon and would be restated due to an error "in the projected cash flows that were utilized in [its] valuation model."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $1.20, or nearly 19%, to close at $5.28 per share on June 9, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors from around the world and specializes in securities class actions and shareholder rights litigation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pIQVIA : Announces Pricing of Offering of Senior Notes
BU
05:56pLow Rolling Resistance Tire Market 2020-2024 | Vehicle Weight Reduction Offered by Wide-Base LRR Tires to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
05:53pCOVID-19 UPDATE : Gov. Justice announces nursing home visitation, graduation ceremonies to be allowed with limitations
PU
05:53pZynex Shares Up on S&P SmallCap 600 Inclusion
DJ
05:52pS&P GLOBAL : Zynex Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600
PR
05:52pNEW GOLD : Announces Pricing of $400 million Senior Notes Offering to Fund Redemption of Outstanding 6.25% Senior Notes
BU
05:51pHOWMET AEROSPACE : to Host Virtual Webcast of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
05:51pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Passenger Traffic and Influence of Tourism to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
05:51pROSEN, A LONGSTANDING AND TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Colony Capital, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – CLNY
GL
05:50pCOSAN LIMITED : informs approval of dividend payment to its shareholders
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
2NIKOLA : Tesla shares surge past $1,000 as Musk revs up the Semi
3TESLA, INC. : Tesla shares surge past $1,000 as Musk revs up the Semi
4SCATEC SOLAR ASA : SCATEC SOLAR : Ukraine's green energy disaster is sliding towards a power crisis
5S&P 500, Dow finish lower in volatile trade on dour Fed forecasts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group