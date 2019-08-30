Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Toxic chemical at PES refinery mostly cleared, aiding probe of June blaze

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 03:18pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Philadelphia Energy Solutions oil refinery is shown following a recent fire that caused significant damage, in Philadelphia

(Reuters) - Most of a highly toxic chemical stored at a fire-damaged Philadelphia oil refinery has been rendered inert, clearing the way for closer inspections of the site following a June blaze that led to the plant's closure, officials said on Friday.

About 340,000 pounds of hydrofluoric acid (HF) stored at Philadelphia Energy Solutions' refinery was chemically neutralized, Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said in a briefing. HF can burn the skin and form a potentially deadly fog at room temperature.

The process "substantially reduces the risk to the community," Thiel said, noting some HF acid still remained at the site. Initial phases of the fire probes, including data gathering, have largely been completed, Thiel said.

HF is used by more than one-third of U.S. refineries in the alkylation process to make high-octane gasoline. Labor unions and environmentalists have urged that it be replaced, particularly in densely populated areas.

PES's alkylation unit was destroyed in a fire and series of blasts on June 21 just minutes after the chemical was dumped into a safety vessel. The HF in that vessel has been neutralized, Thiel said.

Removing the HF will allow investigators, including the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board, to physically examine damaged areas of the refinery.

Since the fire, PES has closed the refinery complex, which was the largest and oldest on the East Coast, and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Most of the roughly 1,100 PES workers have been laid off without health benefits, including 640 union employees.

PES on Thursday asked the bankruptcy judge to hire investigations and crisis management attorneys to advise the company on the seven federal, state and local investigations into the cause of the June blasts, court documents show.

The refiner has agreed to retain about 80 union employees as a caretaker group until the last of the HF is neutralized. Afterward, the number of workers will be reduced, according to an agreement reached last week, which is subject to bankruptcy court approval.

The last step in clearing the remaining HF from the plant is expected to begin in mid-November, said Eric Eckenrode of HF alkylation decontamination experts EnvTech, which has been working on the PES project alongside union employees.

"They are all helping us to move this along knowing that once this is complete, and we finish with the unit, then they're going to be let go themselves," Eckenrode said.

(Reporting by Laila Kearney in New York; Editing by Tom Brown and Matthew Lewis)

By Laila Kearney
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.45% 58.81 Delayed Quote.10.90%
RLI CORP -0.44% 91.24 Delayed Quote.30.85%
WTI -2.92% 54.87 Delayed Quote.22.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:32pGeneral Motors cuts some 350 jobs in Thailand operations
RE
03:32pEPA U S ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY : Delek Companies to Enhance Environmental Protections to Settle U.S. and Arkansas Claims for Magnolia, Arkansas, Oil Spill
PU
03:27pPHMSA PIPELINE AND HAZARDOUS MATERIALS SAFETY : Takes Action to Assist with Hurricane Dorian Preparedness and Response Efforts
PU
03:22pUNDP UNITED NATIONS DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME : Private sector's critical role for Africa's development and SDGs highlighted at TICAD7 during UNDP chief's visit to Japan
PU
03:22pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Average Energy Prices, Detroit-Warren-Dearborn — July 2019
PU
03:22pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Average Energy Prices, Chicago-Naperville-Elgin — July 2019
PU
03:21pWall Street slips on mixed data, looming tariffs ahead of market holiday
RE
03:18pToxic chemical at PES refinery mostly cleared, aiding probe of June blaze
RE
03:18pArgentine peso, bond prices fall further as S&P rating cut prompts selling
RE
03:18pIMF board to meet for informal session about Argentina -spokesperson
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LONDON BRENT OIL : OIL: Brent-WTI spread continues to narrow
2CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC : CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Final Results for the year ended 30 April 2019
3TESLA INC. : TESLA : China to exempt Tesla cars from 10% purchase tax
4Oil falls ahead of hurricane but posts weekly gain as U.S.-China trade war eases
5DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : German property shares rise on watered down Berlin rent cap

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group