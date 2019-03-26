Log in
Toyo Engineering : Announcement on Change in Board of Directors, Audit & Supervisory Members and Executive Officers

03/26/2019

On March 14, 2019, the Board of Directors resolved on the following changes in Board of Directors, Audit & Supervisory Members and Executive Officers.

1) Change of Representative Director (As of April 1, 2019)

Name New Position Current Position
Tomohisa Abe Representative Director
Director
Senior Executive Officer 		Director
Senior Executive Officer

2 ) Newly Promoted (As of April 1, 2019)

Name New Position Current Position
Masayuki Yoshizawa Representative Director
Director
Executive Vice President 		Representative Director
Director
Senior Executive Officer
Tomohisa Abe Representative Director
Director
Senior Executive Officer 		Director
Senior Executive Officer

1) Newly Appointed (As of April 1, 2019)

Name New Position
Masahiro Fujino Executive Officer
Toshitsugu Fukai Executive Officer
Yoshinari Miyazaki Executive Officer

2 ) Newly Promoted (As of April 1, 2019)

Name New Position Current Position
Hiroshi Fujita Senior Executive Officer Executive Officer

3) Retiring (As of March 31, 2019)

Name New Position
Hiroshi Sato Senior Executive Officer
Keisuke Ishii Executive Officer / CTO
Takashi Iguchi Executive Officer

3. Audit & Supervisory Board Members



1 ) Newly Appointed (To be discussed at shareholder's meeting to be held on June 28, 2019)

Name New Position
Chihiro Ubukata Audit & Supervisory Board Member

2 ) Reappointed (To be discussed at shareholder's meeting to be held on June 28, 2019)

Name New Position
Yoshiyuki Funakoshi Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Kiyohito Uchida Audit & Supervisory Board Member

3 ) Retiring (June 28, 2019)

Name New Position
Hiroshi Inoue Audit & Supervisory Board Member

4. Assistants to President and Fellows



2 ) Newly Promoted (As of April 1, 2019)

Name New Position Current Position
Keisuke Ishii Fellow / CTOt Executive Officer / CTO
Hiroshi Sato Assistant to President Senior Executive Officer

2 ) Retiring (As of March 31, 2019)

Name New Position
Hideki Shida Fellow

Disclaimer

Toyo Engineering Corporation published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 03:14:05 UTC
