Toyo Engineering : Announcement on Change in Board of Directors, Audit & Supervisory Members and Executive Officers

On March 14, 2019, the Board of Directors resolved on the following changes in Board of Directors, Audit & Supervisory Members and Executive Officers.
1) Change of Representative Director (As of April 1, 2019)
|
Name
|
New Position
|
Current Position
|
Tomohisa Abe
|
Representative Director
Director
Senior Executive Officer
|
Director
Senior Executive Officer
2 ) Newly Promoted (As of April 1, 2019)
|
Name
|
New Position
|
Current Position
|
Masayuki Yoshizawa
|
Representative Director
Director
Executive Vice President
|
Representative Director
Director
Senior Executive Officer
|
Tomohisa Abe
|
Representative Director
Director
Senior Executive Officer
|
Director
Senior Executive Officer
1) Newly Appointed (As of April 1, 2019)
|
Name
|
New Position
|
Masahiro Fujino
|
Executive Officer
|
Toshitsugu Fukai
|
Executive Officer
|
Yoshinari Miyazaki
|
Executive Officer
2 ) Newly Promoted (As of April 1, 2019)
|
Name
|
New Position
|
Current Position
|
Hiroshi Fujita
|
Senior Executive Officer
|
Executive Officer
3) Retiring (As of March 31, 2019)
|
Name
|
New Position
|
Hiroshi Sato
|
Senior Executive Officer
|
Keisuke Ishii
|
Executive Officer / CTO
|
Takashi Iguchi
|
Executive Officer
3. Audit & Supervisory Board Members
1 ) Newly Appointed (To be discussed at shareholder's meeting to be held on June 28, 2019)
|
Name
|
New Position
|
Chihiro Ubukata
|
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
2 ) Reappointed (To be discussed at shareholder's meeting to be held on June 28, 2019)
|
Name
|
New Position
|
Yoshiyuki Funakoshi
|
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
|
Kiyohito Uchida
|
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
3 ) Retiring (June 28, 2019)
|
Name
|
New Position
|
Hiroshi Inoue
|
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
4. Assistants to President and Fellows
2 ) Newly Promoted (As of April 1, 2019)
|
Name
|
New Position
|
Current Position
|
Keisuke Ishii
|
Fellow / CTOt
|
Executive Officer / CTO
|
Hiroshi Sato
|
Assistant to President
|
Senior Executive Officer
2 ) Retiring (As of March 31, 2019)
|
Name
|
New Position
|
Hideki Shida
|
Fellow
