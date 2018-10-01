Log in
Toyo Engineering : Awarded Biomass-fired Power Plant Project in Japan

10/01/2018

Toyo Engineering Corporation (TOYO, President and CEO Haruo Nagamatsu) has been awarded a contract for a project to construct a 50-MW-class biomass power plant. This plant will be built in Takaoka-shi, Toyama Prefecture, Japan for Equis Bioenergy K.K.

The objective of this project is to construct a dedicated biomass-fired power plant using wood pellets as primary fuel. This power generation facility is a highly efficient biomass-fired plant based on the reheat system (*). TOYO will carry out the EPC turnkey contract on a full turn-key basis that includes engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning services for a power generation unit.

TOYO has positioned the infrastructure field centered on power generation plants as one of its core businesses, actively working on renewable energy power generation plants such as photovoltaic power plants and biomass power plants. This award also marks TOYO's 2nd orders for 50-MW-class biomass power plants. TOYO will continue to contribute to helping create a low carbon society by expanding our approach to biomass power generation.

(*) Reheat system: Steam, after expansion through high pressure steam turbine, is sent back and reheated in the boiler, then resent to the low pressure steam turbine for further expansion. This system realizes high power generation efficiency.

Disclaimer

Toyo Engineering Corporation published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 02:11:04 UTC
