Toyo Engineering : Awarded Large-scale Photovoltaic Power Plant Project in Japan

08/21/2018 | 02:47am CEST

Toyo Engineering Corporation (TOYO, President and CEO Haruo Nagamatsu) has been awarded a large-scale photovoltaic power plant project in Himeji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan, by Pacifico Energy Yumesaki G.K. The plant will have a power generating capacity of 72 MW (DC) and is scheduled for completion in 2020. The power generated will be sold to the Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc.

TOYO has been awarded in total seven large-scale photovoltaic power plant projects including four plants already started in commercial operation for Pacifico Energy. With this new plant, the total capacity of TOYO's experience of photovoltaic power plant in Japan is reaching more than 660 MW. Photovoltaic power generation, a system that produces renewable energy, is expected to play an increasingly important role from global environment conservation viewpoint. TOYO will continue to work on renewable energy projects as part of its infrastructure business.

Disclaimer

Toyo Engineering Corporation published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 00:46:02 UTC
